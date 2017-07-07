Goapele Is Going To Be Speaking Up About Sexual Health In South Africa

US singer Goapele has come to visit South Africa to participate in town hall discussions on sexual health and other social issues affecting youth.

As part of the AHF delegation Goapele hopes to engage with the youth to generate international conversation and awareness around HIV/AIDS, sexual health practices, sexual experiences along with cross continental similarities and solutions on HIV/AIDS and societal issues.

She also shared her love for South Africa and collaborating with local stars such as Cassper Nyovest.