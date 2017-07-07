South Africans Do Not Care About Bell Pottinger's Apology -- It Is Not Enough

A group of commuters stand and take pictures of anti-fracking demonstrators, as they sit with their hands super-glued to each other at the offices of Bell Pottinger in High Holborn in central London, the PR company used by energy company Cuadrilla.

Bell Pottinger said on Thursday it was sorry for work it did with the Gupta family and Oakbay. But South Africans are not buying it, we need more.

"At various points throughout the tenure of the Oakbay account, senior management have been misled about what has been done. For it to be done in South Africa, a country which has become an international beacon of hope for its progress towards racial reconciliation, is a matter of profound regret and in no way reflects the values of Bell Pottinger," the public relations said.

The firm claimed it was "misled" and acted to rectify that as soon as it realised.

On Twitter, however, South Africans hit back saying they did not care about the apology and it was not enough to deal with the damage the company caused.

These were some of the responses on the social media platform.