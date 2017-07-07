South Africans Do Not Care About Bell Pottinger's Apology -- It Is Not Enough

Bell Pottinger said on Thursday it was sorry for work it did with the Gupta family and Oakbay. But South Africans are not buying it, we need more.
"At various points throughout the tenure of the Oakbay account, senior management have been misled about what has been done. For it to be done in South Africa, a country which has become an international beacon of hope for its progress towards racial reconciliation, is a matter of profound regret and in no way reflects the values of Bell Pottinger," the public relations said.
The firm claimed it was "misled" and acted to rectify that as soon as it realised.
On Twitter, however, South Africans hit back saying they did not care about the apology and it was not enough to deal with the damage the company caused.
These were some of the responses on the social media platform.
1. Max du Preez
#BellPottinger 'apology' won't undo the damage done & the demonising of so many good South Africans. Tell all & pay back
2. Redi Tlhabi
We remember #BellPottinger stooges who called US stooges. Cyberbullies unleashing sexist FAKE images to spread lies. YOU are captured & vile
3. Chris Vick
This is spin. Who misled them? How much did they pay their bots? We demand disclosure! https://t.co/M6xVEq3Bb4 #BellPottinger— Chris Vick (@chrisvick3) July 6, 2017
4. Save South Africa
#Savesa demands full disclosure from PR firm #Bellpottinger about the nature of its dirty tricks while contracted to the Guptas pic.twitter.com/220kRzkNus— Save South Africa (@_SaveSA) July 6, 2017
5. Gugulethu Mhlungu
#BellPottinger is now claiming that their senior management was "misled" about work on the Oakbay account. pic.twitter.com/9iZHKa4zoC— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) July 6, 2017
6. Justine Limpitlaw
Let us never forget that the Guptas funded this hideous campaign by #BellPottinger to deflect public criticism from the corrupt #Zumas pic.twitter.com/IrKTkI9QRl— Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) July 6, 2017
7. Sjambok Music
#BellPottinger thanks for wrecking our country (South Africa) and sowing seeds of discontent— Sjambok Music (@SjambokMusic) July 7, 2017
8. Mixo Osculate
This is nonsense indeed as South African your apology is not good enough and will never be accepted, time to face the music #BellPottinger— Mixo Osculate (@OsculateMixo) July 7, 2017
9. Zakes Mda
#BellPottinger's apology is nothing but odious spin doctoring. It's like saying I'm sorry for whatever you think I did wrong— Zakes Mda (@ZakesMda) July 6, 2017
10. Nicola Bayly
#MandelaDay around the corner and we dealing with this #BellPottinger "apology". They need to refund the cash directly to our universities.— Nicola Bayly (@nicola_bayly) July 7, 2017
11. Sidima M Mehlomakulu
🗣🗣🗣 We don't want your apology #BellPottinger. Haaaaaaambaaa!!! https://t.co/i324AeuAnz— Sidima M Mehlomakulu (@SidimaMM) July 7, 2017
12. Amanda Watson
Someone's ripping #BellPottinger a new one on Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/QBB0hPuHzM— Amanda Watson (@_amandzing) July 7, 2017
13. Sonja
Now fix your mess Remove your #Paidtwitter stooges Give back our taxes and close your evil company #CountryDuty https://t.co/s6olvbN1s4— Sonja (@SonjaPHD) July 7, 2017
14. Lindiwe Masemula
They are sorry cause they got caught, if they cared more about the people of this country than money maybe we'd forgive. But ke pic.twitter.com/uxPZPgIsRT— lindiwe masemula (@lindyyt) July 7, 2017
15. Stefan Hippler
@BellPottinger - this is not enough: please reveal all communication and dealings with the #Gupta associated companies in #SouthAfrica https://t.co/ebc6IX6FmC— Stefan Hippler (@stefan_capetown) July 7, 2017
16. Tumi Sole
#CountryDuty— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 7, 2017
Let's demand that they come clean!
Your apology is meaningless @BellPottinger unless you disclose all https://t.co/nHtnVwvkee
17. CountryDuty ZA
Apologies don't mean anything if you keep doing what you're sorry for. Sincerely, #CountryDuty | #BellPottinger, #GuptaEmails, #GuptaLeaks pic.twitter.com/zgckDwvb2W— CountryDuty ZA (@CountryDutyZA) July 7, 2017