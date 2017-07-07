All Sections
    • NEWS

    South Africans Do Not Care About Bell Pottinger's Apology -- It Is Not Enough

    Pay back the money and come clean, that's what we want.

    07/07/2017 10:03 SAST | Updated 17 minutes ago
    PA Archive/PA Images
    A group of commuters stand and take pictures of anti-fracking demonstrators, as they sit with their hands super-glued to each other at the offices of Bell Pottinger in High Holborn in central London, the PR company used by energy company Cuadrilla.

    Bell Pottinger said on Thursday it was sorry for work it did with the Gupta family and Oakbay. But South Africans are not buying it, we need more.

    "At various points throughout the tenure of the Oakbay account, senior management have been misled about what has been done. For it to be done in South Africa, a country which has become an international beacon of hope for its progress towards racial reconciliation, is a matter of profound regret and in no way reflects the values of Bell Pottinger," the public relations said.

    The firm claimed it was "misled" and acted to rectify that as soon as it realised.

    On Twitter, however, South Africans hit back saying they did not care about the apology and it was not enough to deal with the damage the company caused.

    These were some of the responses on the social media platform.

    • 1. Max du Preez
      Twitter
    • 2. Redi Tlhabi
      Twitter
    • 3. Chris Vick
      Twitter
    • 4. Save South Africa
      Twitter
    • 5. Gugulethu Mhlungu
      Twitter
    • 6. Justine Limpitlaw
      Twitter
    • 7. Sjambok Music
      Twitter
    • 8. Mixo Osculate
      Twitter
    • 9. Zakes Mda
      Twitter
    • 10. Nicola Bayly
      Twitter
    • 11. Sidima M Mehlomakulu
      Twitter
    • 12. Amanda Watson
      Twitter
    • 13. Sonja
      Twitter
    • 14. Lindiwe Masemula
      Twitter
    • 15. Stefan Hippler
      Twitter
    • 16. Tumi Sole
      Twitter
    • 17. CountryDuty ZA
      Twitter

