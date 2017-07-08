10 Artists Who Retired From Music And Made A Comeback

On Thursday, Adele set fire to the internet when she revealed in a heartfelt note that she may never tour again.
Naturally, we felt a little heartbroken about the whole thing, but then we realized that celebrities go in and out of retirement all the time. Cher, Barbra Streisand, Jay-Z ― they've all done it, which gives us a little hope that one day, when she's ready, Adele will bless stages all over the world with her voice again. She can't give us the cold shoulder forever, right?
If the stars below are any indication, we'll be saying "Hello" (again) to Adele sooner than we know.
Here are 10 other stars who retired then came back:
Jay-Z famously "retired" in 2003
after releasing "The Black Album," which he claimed would be his last. Of course, three years later, he came back with "Kingdom Come," telling Entertainment Weekly his time away from music "was the worst retirement in history
Since making his comeback, Jay has continued touring and releasing albums -- most recently "4:44."
In 2013, Justin Bieber shocked Beliebers everywhere when he announced he was retiring.
"I'm taking a ... I'm just gonna take some time. I think I'm probably gonna quit music
," he said during an interview with Big Boy for Los Angeles' Power 106 station
. The idea didn't stick, though.
By 2015, the Bieber redemption tour was in full force -- the singer appeared on the Jack U song "Where Are U Now" and then released his own similar tracks, "What Do You Mean" and "Sorry," off the album "Purpose." He even made a comeback performance at the MTV VMAs in 2015 and was so overwhelmed with emotion, he cried onstage
Barbra Streisand performed what she claimed would be her last tour ever in 2000, telling the sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City, "It feels like time to say goodbye to this part of my life."
However, in 2006, she kicked off a comeback tour to raise money for her foundation. Since then, she's continued to release music -- just last year, she released her 35th studio album. There's no stopping her.
On Oct. 26, 2000, Garth Brooks announced he would be retiring
to focus on his personal life and family. He stopped touring for a while, but from 2009 to 2013, Brooks completed a Vegas residency and played a few sold-out shows. In 2014, the country star made his big comeback and launched the Garth Brooks World Tour and continues to play live
.
After releasing her 1998 Grammy Award-winning debut album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," Hill stepped away from the limelight for a lengthy hiatus. She remained mostly out of the public eye, save for a few appearances here and there: an "MTV Unplugged" session in 2001, a Fugees reunion in 2004. She eventually began touring a little more, and in 2012, she made a confident comeback
in New York City.
Since then, though, she has seemingly built up a reputation for showing up late
, and even canceled her 2016 Grammys performance
with The Weeknd.
Last year, on March 14, LL Cool J told fans via Twitter that he was retiring from music
. Those tweets were quickly deleted, and within a few hours, the rapper confirmed he was coming out
of retirement and releasing a new album.
In 1992, Ozzy Osbourne claimed he was leaving music behind.
"This is absolutely for real. It's the end of the road for me
. I've been doing it for 25 years, and I want to go home. I've got a house I never see. I've got a car I never drive. I've got a family I never go home to," he said (according to Rolling Stone).
About three years later, he was back on the "crazy train," performing and releasing music.
In 2002, Cher embarked on a three-month farewell tour, but in 2008, she completed a residency in Las Vegas
, which took her through 2011. In 2013, she released her first album in 12 years, and earlier this year, she headed back to Vegas for her "Classic Cher
" show, during which she sang some of her greatest hits and wore costumes designed by repeat collaborator Bob Mackie.
Of course, the star is still shining bright, especially when it comes to shutting down Donald Trump on Twitter.
In 2000, Tina Turner said, "I've done enough. I've been performing for 44 years. I really should hang up my dancing shoes," according to Rolling Stone
. She was touring in Europe at the time.
For 8 years, she kept her dancing shoes off the floor, but in 2008, the performer came out of retirement for her 50th anniversary tour, and to perform with the one and only Beyoncé
at the Grammy Awards.