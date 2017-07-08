Bell Pottinger's Apology Is A Non-Apology Says The ANC

Bell Pottinger Chief Executive James Henderson apologised for work the company did on behalf of the Gupta family and Oakbay Investments.

The African National Congress (ANC) has dismissed UK public relations firm Bell Pottinger's apology for work it did for the Gupta family to apparently further divide South Africa along racial lines.

"Vultures like Bell Potingger will always scavenge on our failure to address inequality and to transform our economy," said ANC national Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa to News24 on Saturday.

He said the governing party had no option but to deracialise the country's economy.

Kodwa added that failure to do so would allow some like the PR firm to continue "scavenging" on their failure.

"The so-called apology is a non-apology."

Kodwa said the failure by Bell Pottinger should be used as inspiration to double up efforts to de-racialise South Africa's economy and address inequality.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also rejected the apology and the Democratic Alliance wanted more to be done aside from the apology. -- News24