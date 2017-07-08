Blac Chyna Seeks Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian After Revenge Porn

Kardashian, who shares an 8-month-old daughter, Dream, with the model, likely violated California's revenge porn laws when he shared multiple nude images of Chyna.

In a series of increasingly troubling Instagram posts, Kardashian accused Chyna of abusing drugs and alcohol, cheating and abandoning their child. His account was later deleted, prompting Kardashian to take his tirade to Twitter.

"The criminal penalty is up to six months in jail," Bloom told The Daily News. "If she sued him for money damages, the amount she received would depend on the emotional distress she suffered. Given that he has a large social media following, if the jury was sympathetic to her, she could recover millions."

Chyna seemingly addressed the controversy in a series of Snapchat posts, which painted a very different picture of the relationship, accusing Kardashian of being abusive and also cheating.

HuffPost has reached out to Chyna's representatives but did not immediately receive a response.

This post has been updated to include Bloom's statement.