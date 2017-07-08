Helen Zille Hits The By-Election Campaign Trail

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille will on Saturday hit the campaign trail for the Democratic Alliance for the upcoming by-election in Milnerton, Cape Town.

After the Western Cape DA announced this on Twitter on Friday, some Twitter users expressed their befuddlement, given the recent "agreement" between Zille and the party regarding the controversial tweets on colonialism.

"Premier Helen Zille's appearance at tomorrow's event -- which is to introduce our Ward 4 candidate, Wandisile Ngeyi, to the community -- is in line with agreements between the Party and the Premier," said DA Western Cape spokesperson Siyabonga Sesant.

Last month Mmusi Maimane announced that "it is in the best interests of the party for her to vacate her position on all decision-making structures of the party, including the Federal Executive, Federal Council and Provincial Council".

"In addition, her political communication from this point onward will focus on matters relating to the Western Cape provincial government where she will remain Premier," Maimane said.

Zille will be with Ngeyi at the Paddocks shopping centre from 10:00 until 13:00.

The vacancy in the ward arose after the DA sacked the previous ward councillor Tando Jafta for chronic absenteeism. He also didn't attend his disciplinary hearing.

Acting Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela last week in a statement described Ngeyi as "a respected community activist and teacher by profession".

"Ngeyi's teaching experience spans over 20 years and he is currently teaching at Intsebenziswano Senior Secondary School in Philippi, having previously taught at Wynberg Boys' High School," said Madikizela.

"He has been an activist for more than 15 years, driving community-based issues and has promised to apply his immaculate work ethic in Ward 4 should he be elected councillor."

Ward 4 community encompasses Joe Slovo Park, Royal Ascot, Phoenix, Summer Greens, Milnerton and Montague Gardens. The by-election will take place on August 2. -- News24