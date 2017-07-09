Best Of The Blogs 09 July: The Blogs You Should Be Reading Right Now

1. HuffPost South Africa: This Is Why The BLF Interdict Is Important

The judgment by Acting Justice Corrie van der Westhuizen in the Johannesburg high court on Friday, which ordered Black First Land First (BLF) and Andile Mngxitama, its militant mercenary leader, to stop intimidating, harassing and threatening journalists, is one of the most important pronouncements by South Africa's courts since 1994, writes editor-in-chief Pieter du Toit.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA â APRIL 07: A small group of pro-Zuma members from Black Land First (BLF) confront anti-Zuma protestors gathered outside the Gupta's Saxonwold residence calling for President Zuma to step down on 07 April 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Protesters gathered outside the Guptaâs compound whom, through their businesses, are accused of links to government officials and the president. (Photo by Gallo Images / Dino Lloyd)





2. We Need More Public-Private Partnerships In Agriculture To Boost Smallholder Development

Having had such policies and having difficulties in reaping the rewards the policies were designed to achieve, what other ventures do we need to tap into to transform and develop novice farmers? Read more here.



3. I Found Six Signs Of Hope For Post-Trump America In My Trip To Africaz

Here are just a few reasons Frank Blaney has a renewed vision of what kind of world is possible for his children and grandchildren. Signs of hope he had since he peered through the lens of the African context. Read about them here.



4. Beyond Shisa Nyamas, Spaza Shops And Shebeens

If we create viable avenues and conducive climates for entrepreneurs, social and commercial, to establish their businesses and operate them in the townships and have areas in which to plough back their profits. Surely we can work and play in the township, therefore widening the spend there, writes Motlatsi Motseoile.



5. Hanging The ANC On The Thread Of Memory

As a young state facing capture by private interests, it is little use for the ANC to ask what its triumvirate of great leaders Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu might have done, writes Ferial Haffajee.



6. You Cannot Equate The Loss Of Hair To The Traumatic Experience Of Rape. You Just Cannot.

It is uncalled for to justify the validity of one's ordeal -- no matter how traumatic it may be - to another form of assault. There are many incidences of aggression that are perpetrated by violent masculinity on the bodies of women and some women are even killed as a result of sexual assault and rape, writes Zimkhitha Mvandaba.



7. The Majority Is Excluded In The Battle For South Africa's Riches

South Africa is in a technical recession, unemployment figures are at record highs and the inequality gap is far from closing. Meanwhile, small groups are fighting for the country's wealth, with no intention of bringing the masses along. Read more here.

