Best Of HuffPost SA On 10 July: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. Journalists say they were again threatened and intimidated by Black First Land First -- just moments after a judge granted an interdict to prevent harassment. But the movement's leader Andile Mngxitama claimed it was a "lie". Read here.

2. So-called black tax is causing heartache and stress among many people burdered by factors such as supporting an extended family. Here's how not to become the family ATM or get lured into a lifestyle you can't afford. Read here.

3. A twitter spat erupted after Kelly Khumalo claimed she experienced a strong case of déjà vu over the dress Bonang Matheba wore for her 30th birthday celebration. The fluffy pink creation looked like what she wore to the Samas. You be the judge. Read here.

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA MAY 27: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): Bonang Matheba during the 23rd annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 23) ceremony at Sun City on May 27, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. The SAMAs is an annual premier music showcase hosted by RiSA, to honour the countrys finest music talent over two days in key categories, as they battle for the countrys industrys highest honour. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

4. More than 34,000 tweets and counting -- here's how SA twitter forced Bell Pottinger to apologise, according to data anlayst Kyle F. He did some serious number crunching of the backlash against the disgraced PR company. Read here.

5. Who do you fancy to be the ANC's first women president -- Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu or Baleka Mbete? Ferial Haffajee probes the chances of the trio. Read here.

6. Donald Trump Junior's story about why he met with a Russian government lawyer about his dad's then opponent Hillary Clinton raises more questions than it answers. He says he didn't even know the name of the person he was meeting. Read here.

7. "Having a darker shade of skin in South Africa, in my experience, is associated with negative connotations" says Andries Motau. "I think I have grown a tougher skin over the years but I still get a lot of those 'which country are you from?' questions." Read here.

8. While her dad couldn't bring himself to talk about sex with his daughter, US singer Goapele, her gogo taught her all she needs to know. Now she's in SA to share her voice on sex education awareness. Watch here.

9. There is a growing number of apps for business that can benefit the output of your 9 to 5. Here's 20 of the best.