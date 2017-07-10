Bonang Stole My Look? Kelly Khumalo Experiences 'Déjà Vu' With Queen B's Birthday Dress.

Bonang Matheba's star-studded 30th birthday celebration may have come and gone, but we would still like to know if, by any chance, Kelly Khumalo inspired her choice of outfit.

Although Matheba's birthday was on June 25, the media personality chose to celebrate on Saturday, July 8.

While the party was underway, Khumalo took to Twitter to remind us all that she wore a similar dress a to the South African Music Awards (Samas) in May. In the tweet, she tagged her designer, Khothatso Laurence Tsotetsi, who made her outfit for the awards ceremony.

Matheba's dress was made by her favourite designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee.

But, true to form, tweeps went in on Khumalo's post, sharing their own opinions.

1. Those who believed that Bonang had stolen Khumalo's look:

Bonang is wearing your dress — kgabo shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) July 8, 2017

I saw someone wearing something like this somewhere. .. and I was like she inspired by Kelly khumalo — BOTTOM🐐G.O.A.T (@Mzansi_GOAT) July 8, 2017

A dress is never a question of who wore it 1st But who wore it best!



Kelly brought a sense of magic to it! It was more than high fashion — KabeloWaka (@kabeloWaka2) July 8, 2017

Copy and paste! I feel you sis! pic.twitter.com/ztOGn85Kb5 — The•Breakfast•Lady🍳 (@This_Milli_Girl) July 8, 2017

2. Then those who felt Khumalo should not have thrown shade at Matheba and that she should have known better:

But your not the one to 1st do it...oh and yes,she looked better than You — MacDonald (@macdonald_TM) July 8, 2017

Except Bonang wore a similar dress for the SAftas which happened before the SAMA'S 😕 — #Don'tforgettopray (@Mukanya0101) July 8, 2017

Although both designers Tsotetsi and Coetzee have not responded to the post, the jury is still out on whether Queen B stole Khumalo's look. What if she just liked it and felt it was perfect for her 30th celebration?

Phew, such drama.