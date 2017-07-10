All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Bonang Stole My Look? Kelly Khumalo Experiences 'Déjà Vu' With Queen B's Birthday Dress.

    👀 👀 👀

    10/07/2017 11:13 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Neo Motloung

    Bonang Matheba's star-studded 30th birthday celebration may have come and gone, but we would still like to know if, by any chance, Kelly Khumalo inspired her choice of outfit.

    Although Matheba's birthday was on June 25, the media personality chose to celebrate on Saturday, July 8.

    While the party was underway, Khumalo took to Twitter to remind us all that she wore a similar dress a to the South African Music Awards (Samas) in May. In the tweet, she tagged her designer, Khothatso Laurence Tsotetsi, who made her outfit for the awards ceremony.

    Matheba's dress was made by her favourite designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee.

    But, true to form, tweeps went in on Khumalo's post, sharing their own opinions.

    1. Those who believed that Bonang had stolen Khumalo's look:

    2. Then those who felt Khumalo should not have thrown shade at Matheba and that she should have known better:

    Although both designers Tsotetsi and Coetzee have not responded to the post, the jury is still out on whether Queen B stole Khumalo's look. What if she just liked it and felt it was perfect for her 30th celebration?

    Phew, such drama.

    MORE:Bonangbonang mathebaEntertainmentkelly khumalo