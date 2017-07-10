Celeste Ntuli's Future Looks So Bright, She's Even Given It A Name

DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards nominee, actress and comedian Celeste Ntuli says her future looks "celestial".

That may seem pretty ambitious, but there is no denying Ntuli has set her sights high.

During a quick chat with HuffPost SA Ntuli, who also stars in the soapie "Isibaya", answered four crucial questions.

1. Was your first industry break in acting or comedy?

My first break was comedy during the competition "So you Think You're Funny" back in 2009.

2. How do you marry both your acting and comedy careers so well?

Sometimes it's hard but it is all about timing. It also helps that I'm single and no kids. All my time is mIne.

3. You've recently joined the online radio station Massiv Metro. Has it always been your ambition to break into radio?

I have never dreamed of radio like that but it has always been interesting to me. If anything I thought I will read for radio stories. I had a great time on Massiv Metro but for now, I have taken time from radio for my upcoming Black Tax tour. I'm still going back on radio though. It's all about timing.

4. Your take on #MenAreTrash?

I feel like there is no hiding behind culture and politics for bad behaviour from men. It's time they take on the responsibility of protecting women. #MenAreTrash shows that the society has had enough. Men must just man up.

Come August 26, Ntuli will go head to head with fellow comedians in hopes to win a nod at the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards set to be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic from 8pm.

She is nominated alongside Skhumba, Summary, Tumi Morake and Mashabela.