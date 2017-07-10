Cici Has Joined Ambitiouz Entertainment And We Couldn't Be Happier For Her

Despite her much-publicised fight and subsequent legal battle with rumored boyfriend Arthur Mafokate, singer Busisiwe Thwala will make music again.

Known popularly as Cici, Thwala announced over the weekend that she has joined record and management label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

She made headlines in June when she laid an assault charge against Mafokate at the Midrand Police Station, accusing him of dragging her from his car on the street outside their home in Midrand.

Thwala said she needed a pelvic replacement following the incident.

The "Runaway" hitmaker was signed under Mafokate's record label, 999, before its closure.

Mafokate was arrested and subsequently released on R500 bail.

Later that month, she took to Instagram to share her injuries and also released a statement saying she had no plans to drop the charges against Mafokate, who laid a counter charge against her.

The company also confirmed the news on social media.

We cannot wait to see her on stage again. After all, music is what she should be known for.