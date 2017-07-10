Mbete For President? Here Are Five Things About Her You Might Not Know.

With 40 years as a member of the ANC and previous experience as the country's deputy president, current national Speaker Baleka Mbete has raised her hand for South Africa's presidential post.

In an interview with City Press this weekend, Mbete said she was available for the top job.

Mbete is now the third woman candidate in the running for the top job, along with former African Union commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and human settlements minister, Lindiwe Sisulu.

This is everything you need to know about her: