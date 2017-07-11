Alleged Sex Abuse At Parktown Boys: Case Against Sports Coach Moved To High Court

The sexual assault case against a former Parktown Boys High School sports coach will be moved to the Johannesburg High Court and the accused will be served with a "bulky" indictment, News24 reported.

On Tuesday morning, the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard the indictment would be delivered to the court, and that the accused -- who cannot be named -- would be served on July 19.

Gauteng Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Rasigie Bhika has signed the indictment, according to the charge sheet.

The 22-year-old accused is also an assistant boarding school master, and is charged with sexually grooming more than 20 pupils aged between 15 and 16, sexual assault, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The allegations emerged after the teacher was caught on a surveillance camera allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in the common room of the school's hostel in November last year.

He was initially arrested in November 2016, before being released on bail. He resigned from the school, and did not face an internal disciplinary process.

One of the most damaging myths is that boys and men can't fall victim to sexual abuse, Reese Mann of the South African Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse told HuffPost SA after the allegations emerged.

A victim of sexual assault himself, who also went to an all boys' school, Mann believes schools have long been sweeping the issue of sexual abuse under the carpet. He says unless this changes, the problem will persist, with possible adverse effects later in life, as he has witnessed in other male survivors.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the school, expressed his deep disappointment with this incident, saying the matter should have been handled differently.