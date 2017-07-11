Best Memes From The G-20 As Donald Trump Posts Bombastic Review

Donald Trump has returned from his trip to Europe for the G-20 summit in Hamburg, and swiftly tweeted a soft focus video featuring a series of his 'grip and grin' pictures with fellow world leaders during his three-day jaunt.

The clip, a kind of visual essay of his overseas adventure, is set to the strains of a chorus singing 'Make America Great Again' in the bombastic fashion imaginable.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/NVDVRrWLs4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

It's quite an interpretation and may jar with how many others review how the summit went. While the internet meme is perhaps just a reliable, but it is a lot more amusing. So here's some of the best from what is proving to be a golden age for online tomfoolery including - but not limited to - the US President's best moments. Angela Merkel holds her head in her heads, Trump offers counsel.

"You know Hitler was from Germany."

"He was from Austria."

"Then how come you never saw him with kangaroos?"

"That's-"

"Or a boomerang?" pic.twitter.com/R1XlEFiNRC — James Martin (@Pundamentalism) July 8, 2017

"I invented the Internet"

"No you didn't"

"I can see through brick walls"

"No you can't"

"I own fourteen dinosaurs, all alive"

"Please stop" pic.twitter.com/sbdUFTvVhq — NewsThump (@newsthump) July 7, 2017

Trump: hey angela

Merkel: ...

Trump: me again

Merkel: .........

Trump: i'm still president

Merkel: pic.twitter.com/XjTcWhzg4f — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 7, 2017

Angela Merkel is all of us. pic.twitter.com/llurfDALLa — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) July 7, 2017

Trump :Hey Angela, I want to build a wall on the mexican border. Like Berlin wall. You know Berlin Wall Angela ?

Merkel: ... pic.twitter.com/ZlwvStJPj7 — Doroze (@Doroze) July 7, 2017

The Merkel eye-roll at Putin.

"And that's how we really won the cold war." — Phil Hartup (@LevelTwoRogue) July 7, 2017

That Putin-Trump meeting ...

Underwood and Petrov in "House of Cards" season 3 vs. Trump and Putin IRL pic.twitter.com/IfzXVUkQB7 — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) July 7, 2017

Putin: Great to see you agai--

Trump: --no, we've never met...

Putin: lol k pic.twitter.com/mMi236soG4 — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 7, 2017

Find somebody that looks at you like Trump looks at Putin pic.twitter.com/dVFSXre5iC — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 7, 2017

... and the G-20 in a parallel universe.

It could've been Christie pic.twitter.com/dELcoNtUPC — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 7, 2017

That Trump-Merkel handshake.

U.S. President Trump & German Chancellor Merkel pose today prior to a bilateral meeting on the eve of the #G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. pic.twitter.com/aXUBTN0ObT — AP Images (@AP_Images) July 6, 2017

Their facial reactions look like what you'd see in the poster for a bad buddy comedy. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 6, 2017

PHOTOGRAPHER: Okay, I'll take the photo on 3.

TRUMP: Great

MERKEL: Got it

PHOTOGRAPHER: 1...2...[faints, collapses onto button taking photo] pic.twitter.com/JrOIr0HnuI — Mark Berman (@markberman) July 6, 2017