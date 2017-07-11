Eskom Postpones Releasing Its Financial Results -- But Why?

Eskom announced it was postponing releasing its annual financial results on Monday night at the last minute.

It said the delay was due to "unforeseen circumstances" but gave no further reasons. Reports say Eskom auditors highlighted red flags about reporting irregularities over which Eskom's former acting chief executive Matshela Koko may be facing disciplinary charges.

The Mail and Guardian revealed that auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo had reported both Eskom and Transnet to the authorities, including the Hawks, due to alleged "reportable irregularities" in their financial statements.

#Eskom_IR2017: Due to unforseen circumstances the #Eskom Integrated Results Announcement has been postponed until further notice. https://t.co/bqm9JuQSpR — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 10, 2017

The problems raised by auditors are also reportedly linked to contracts awarded to a firm linked to the stepdaughter of Koko. Former CEO Brain Molefe's on again off again appointment at Eskom has also raised alarm.

Reactions to Eskom's indefinite postponement of its results have further damaged public opinion of the state owned entity, according to reaction on social media.

The Eskom results postponement pushed the rand weaker and shares up. The rich just got richer and the poor, poorer — Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) July 11, 2017

Eskom, once one of the jewels of State Owned Entities, has to postpone its results. Corruption ruins institutions incredibly quickly — Victor Dlamini (@victordlamini) July 11, 2017

Was actually wondering the same. Who's bn signing off on Eskom's AFS's all these yrs? The biggest "reportables" happened in the past +-3 yrs https://t.co/y8vqHIbAqf — Nomaxabiso Majokweni (@Nomaxabiso) July 11, 2017

Eskom is yet to announcement when the results will be presented.