All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Eskom Postpones Releasing Its Financial Results -- But Why?

    What do "unforeseen circumstances" mean?

    11/07/2017 12:11 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Mike Hutchings / Reuters

    Eskom announced it was postponing releasing its annual financial results on Monday night at the last minute.

    It said the delay was due to "unforeseen circumstances" but gave no further reasons. Reports say Eskom auditors highlighted red flags about reporting irregularities over which Eskom's former acting chief executive Matshela Koko may be facing disciplinary charges.

    The Mail and Guardian revealed that auditors SizweNtsalubaGobodo had reported both Eskom and Transnet to the authorities, including the Hawks, due to alleged "reportable irregularities" in their financial statements.

    The problems raised by auditors are also reportedly linked to contracts awarded to a firm linked to the stepdaughter of Koko. Former CEO Brain Molefe's on again off again appointment at Eskom has also raised alarm.

    Reactions to Eskom's indefinite postponement of its results have further damaged public opinion of the state owned entity, according to reaction on social media.

    Bruce Whitfield

    Victor Dlamini

    Nomaxabiso Majokweni

    OUTA

    Eskom is yet to announcement when the results will be presented.

    MORE:News