Four Lions Escaped From The Kruger National Park AGAIN. The Reactions Are Obviously Hilarious.

Remember when five lions escaped from the Kruger National Park in May? Well, here we go again! Just two months later, residents in Mpumalanga need to be on the lookout for four lions that escaped from the park. The cats were last seen on Sunday night and are yet to be found.
The five lions that escaped the last time made their way back, all except for one.
What do you do when there are lions are possibly running around the streets? Make jokes and question why this is happening again so soon after the last incident.
These are some of the funniest tweets.
-
1. Prison Break season 2?
More lions escaped from the Kruger national park?! Brace yourselves for season 2 of prison break, lions' edition #LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/phgvnnOhI1
-
2. Lions basically said Tsek to Park managers.
Kruger National Park security ppl to the lions: listen guys, we can't afford another embarrassment, don't escape again
Lions:📷#LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/qrizx9PO4l
-
3. They just keep leaving? 👀
This thing of lions always escaping from Kruger National Park is not innocent. We see you maf*ckrs pic.twitter.com/aw9VGh3Gme— Ratele (@DanielRatele) July 10, 2017
-
4. Drop everything and run!
When you are in the toilet and you hear your neighbours talking about the lions escaping from Kruger National Park #LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/9t77LaCNWY— IG: @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) July 10, 2017
-
5. "Lions 1-4 have left the group"
This guy on the 7h30 news says "They don't know why the Lions Escaped" Like they left a Kruger national park WhatsApp group. #LionsEscape— Gupta,!Ké (@makaditaba) July 11, 2017
-
6. The lions have fomo
It pretty clear that they wanna live with us...they trying so hard😯😯 #LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/kL5XIwE2BU— IG: awande_dlomo (@awande_d) July 10, 2017
-
7. This is a sign
I think maybe the Lions are trying to tell us something... 🤔🤔 #LionsEscape Round 2!! pic.twitter.com/Ajzsdi3rH7— PROCAFFINATOR! ☕ (@ShedzR) July 10, 2017
-
8. We can learn escape methods from these cats
#LionsEscape to think i have been trying to escape SARS for the past 10 years. Dololo luck. pic.twitter.com/VsXGj85voc— Jabu Mokoena (@realkwena) July 10, 2017
-
9. Where he at dou?
Was the fifth lion ever recovered from that last #LionsEscape in May? pic.twitter.com/fBqKpxLC5r— Sphelele (@SpheDludla) July 10, 2017
-
10. #NewFriends
#LionsEscape #Selfie from one of the escaped lions pic.twitter.com/M1rjcfrjDY— Jah_Jay (@JahJaySA) July 10, 2017
-
11. Help me out bro
Lion "I know buh Listen, this will be between me & u, I'll ewallat you when we're out, just make sure you don't lock the gate." #LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/Cclg3ijxwM— IG: @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) July 10, 2017
-
12. Bad boys at it again
#LionsEscape— Zamore (@JustZamore) July 10, 2017
I think that its the same lions that escaped the first time. They are like those naughty backseat guys that every class had pic.twitter.com/rdyrVBya2H
-
13. Let freedom reign
Lions have escaped the Kruger National Park again.— Sam Styrax (@uncle_uhuru) July 10, 2017
Almost as if they aren't supposed to be in captivity in the 1st place. #LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/Ym88CZJYBd
-
14. If y'all say so. Girl bye!
Kruger "We've tightened security, #LionsEscape won't be repeated". 4 male lions today: pic.twitter.com/rgbr3W68da— Tinashe Venge (@tnvenge) July 10, 2017
-
15. Probably has a map tattoo under his mane
#LionsEscape This one must be Michael Scofield of the pack. pic.twitter.com/mycTYTp7t9— thabo kganyago (@thabo_kganyago) July 11, 2017
-
16. You dare say anything about seeing me
When you are told to find the missing lion, but it finds you instead. #LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/MyeN8gJJXY— Messi_Line (@Messi_Line2) July 11, 2017
-
17. I have an exit plan mate
When this deal is done bro am outa this life good bro I be lying low in Mocambique for couple days till it all settles bro #LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/7RhIERrkB7— BI Phakathi (@bipfilms) July 11, 2017
-
18. "Middle fingers up, put them hands high. Tell em boy bye."
#lionsescape come on not again!!! pic.twitter.com/E6zRz7Vett— Tallman™ (@SizweHlongwane7) July 11, 2017
-
19. Let's go get our friend
#LionsEscape These lions are looking for the other Lion still missing before. pic.twitter.com/U4XqRpQcaD— Mmatsheko Chipu (@Tmchipu_Crazy) July 11, 2017
-
20. Forget that guy
- "Look,our priority is to find the 4 #LionsEscape from Kruger National Park"— Mdu_Not_Masilela (@Mdue_Dlamini) July 11, 2017
All of us: "How about the one still missi.."
-"It's Vegan" pic.twitter.com/ISmfgKvwIK
-
21. It all comes back to the land
What if the lions just want their land back? #LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/tseBLAeeY4— Avie 🦄 (@UdeMischa) July 11, 2017
-
22. Watching too much TV maybe?
#LionsEscape Someone is letting these lions watch Prison Break. pic.twitter.com/uA4v2DLuw9— Sakhile Tshabalala (@Psykhile) July 11, 2017
-
23. Oh man, as if we didn't have enough problems
I'm still getting use to running away from dogs, looks like I should practice for lions...#LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/weY82DUQRp— Anastacia (@LAChuene) July 11, 2017
-
24. Well duh
"Officials say it’s not clear at this stage how the big cats managed to escape, given that MOST of the park is fenced off."#LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/JqRgoHQe10— Mrs H (@craving_series) July 11, 2017
-
25. Math equations are tricky to solve
#LionsEscape why this is happening again? pic.twitter.com/iSrWNSoUEv— Siyabonga (@Khangisa) July 11, 2017
-
26. Oh Lawdt
#LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/ES1AzzP8ka— Futshane Sinelizwi (@Leon_sinelizwi) July 10, 2017
-
27. They learned from the best
These lions taking Madagascar too serious #LionsEscape pic.twitter.com/kT5kFmkKQr— Zamalekker (@randomNraymond) July 10, 2017