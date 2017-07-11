Four Lions Escaped From The Kruger National Park AGAIN. The Reactions Are Obviously Hilarious.

Remember when five lions escaped from the Kruger National Park in May? Well, here we go again! Just two months later, residents in Mpumalanga need to be on the lookout for four lions that escaped from the park. The cats were last seen on Sunday night and are yet to be found.

The five lions that escaped the last time made their way back, all except for one.

What do you do when there are lions are possibly running around the streets? Make jokes and question why this is happening again so soon after the last incident.

These are some of the funniest tweets.