All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Stormzy Is NOT Happy An Irish Newspaper Confused Him For Man Utd's Lukaku

    Stormzy was unveiled as Manchester United's new signing.

    11/07/2017 10:43 SAST | Updated 6 minutes ago
    RT.Com

    Rapper Stormzy doesn't find anything funny about being mistaken for Romelu Lukaku.

    Ireland's Evening Herald newspaper on Monday mistook the London rapper for Manchester United's new signing Lukaku in their sports back pages. Manchester United announced Lukaku would join the English Premier League side on Monday. The paper published the story alongside a photo of rapper Stormzy.

    After the blunder made the rounds on social media, Stormzy came out saying he didn't want to be a "party pooper", but was unhappy about the mistake.

    The prolific goal scorer managed 25 goals last season for the Premier League's Everton. In a transfer record for Britain, Manchester United, which came sixth in the league last season, bought Lukaku for £75 million.

    In May last year, Stormzy launched the new Manchester United kit with David Beckham.

    People on Twitter highlighted the newsroom's mistake, knocking the paper's credibility.

    Meanwhile, Lukaku is thrilled to be joining Manchester United.

    MORE:HeraldLukakuManchester UnitedNewsStormzy