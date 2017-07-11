Stormzy Is NOT Happy An Irish Newspaper Confused Him For Man Utd's Lukaku

Rapper Stormzy doesn't find anything funny about being mistaken for Romelu Lukaku.

Ireland's Evening Herald newspaper on Monday mistook the London rapper for Manchester United's new signing Lukaku in their sports back pages. Manchester United announced Lukaku would join the English Premier League side on Monday. The paper published the story alongside a photo of rapper Stormzy.

The Irish Herald have published a picture of Stormzy instead of Romelu Lukaku on their back page. pic.twitter.com/sdRqjtp6l9 — Football.London (@Football_LDN) July 10, 2017

After the blunder made the rounds on social media, Stormzy came out saying he didn't want to be a "party pooper", but was unhappy about the mistake.

I don't find none of this funny btw 🤷🏿‍♂️don't wanna sound like the party pooper who missed the joke... — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 10, 2017

The prolific goal scorer managed 25 goals last season for the Premier League's Everton. In a transfer record for Britain, Manchester United, which came sixth in the league last season, bought Lukaku for £75 million.

In May last year, Stormzy launched the new Manchester United kit with David Beckham.

People on Twitter highlighted the newsroom's mistake, knocking the paper's credibility.

You're telling me a news room full of people with journalism degrees accidentally think Stormzy is Lukaku? Just shut up man. — #BWIGM (@JamzLdn) July 10, 2017

When Lukaku meets Stormzy pic.twitter.com/sXeMwFztNb — champagne papi 🤴🏾 (@UncleTK__) July 6, 2017

Lukaku and Stormzy's parents need to have a sit down 😳 pic.twitter.com/06Ii2qT6Go — Daniel Emeka (@realdanielemeka) July 9, 2017

Scary the similarities between Stormzy and Lukaku. #mufc pic.twitter.com/d4yRfne3ZO — Serge Adam ⚽️🔴⚫️⚪️ (@SergeMUFC) July 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Lukaku is thrilled to be joining Manchester United.