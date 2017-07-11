It Doesn't Look Like These Members Of The Public Want To Be Protected By Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Our Public Protector just can't catch a break. Ever since she released that report on Absa she has been catching "L" after "L".

Read: The Backlash To Mkhwebane's Finding That Absa Must Pay Back R1,1bn Has Started

Mkhwebane recommended that the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) be amended in the Constitution. She said it should be changed from one of maintaining currency stability to one of taking responsibility for economic growth.

SARB applied to the courts to challenge this recommendation and also told HuffPost SA that Mkhwebane did not show it the report before sharing it publicly, which it found to be "extremely mischievous".

And now, she's backtracked on her own decision, making her appear to be incompetent. Well, at least that's what the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters appear to have concluded.

We have maintained from the start that Mkhwebane was the wrong candidate for the role of #PublicProtector — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 10, 2017

The last thing we need is a legal sophomore and chance-taker in the person of Mkhwebane in this office. #PublicProtector — EFF Official Account (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 10, 2017

We call on her to step down from office, at least, in the interest of integrity of the Office of the Public Protector. #PublicProtector — EFF Official Account (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 10, 2017

The SARB is however still moving forward with its application to review her report.

"The SARB is consulting its legal team about the way forward...the SARB will proceed with a separate application for the review of the public protector's report and evidential factual inaccuracies therein," it said.

On social media, people have noted Mkhwebane's backtrack and seem to be unhappy with it. Some have also added their voice to calls for her to resign.