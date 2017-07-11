It Doesn't Look Like These Members Of The Public Want To Be Protected By Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Our Public Protector just can't catch a break. Ever since she released that report on Absa she has been catching "L" after "L".
Read: The Backlash To Mkhwebane's Finding That Absa Must Pay Back R1,1bn Has Started
Mkhwebane recommended that the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) be amended in the Constitution. She said it should be changed from one of maintaining currency stability to one of taking responsibility for economic growth.
SARB applied to the courts to challenge this recommendation and also told HuffPost SA that Mkhwebane did not show it the report before sharing it publicly, which it found to be "extremely mischievous".
And now, she's backtracked on her own decision, making her appear to be incompetent. Well, at least that's what the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters appear to have concluded.
We have maintained from the start that Mkhwebane was the wrong candidate for the role of #PublicProtector— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 10, 2017
The last thing we need is a legal sophomore and chance-taker in the person of Mkhwebane in this office. #PublicProtector— EFF Official Account (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 10, 2017
We call on her to step down from office, at least, in the interest of integrity of the Office of the Public Protector. #PublicProtector— EFF Official Account (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 10, 2017
The SARB is however still moving forward with its application to review her report.
"The SARB is consulting its legal team about the way forward...the SARB will proceed with a separate application for the review of the public protector's report and evidential factual inaccuracies therein," it said.
On social media, people have noted Mkhwebane's backtrack and seem to be unhappy with it. Some have also added their voice to calls for her to resign.
-
1.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane must just become a general secretary of BLF. #PublicProtector— Sibonakaliso Mhlongo (@SMhlongoEFF) July 10, 2017
-
2.
What was #Mkhwebane thinking in the 1st place??#PublicProtector— Siya Mlozana™ (@Niro2_1) July 10, 2017
Oh wait, this is what she was thinking
👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/WbFK7bDfs2
-
3.
Isn't possible to get a new and legitimate #PublicProtector ASAP...— vincy (@HongsVincent) July 10, 2017
-
4.
Seven year term of office for Adv. Mkhwebane is going to be a huge mountain to climb #SARB #PublicProtector pic.twitter.com/MAlmkf7Ebm— 🇲&🇲🖐 (@MthunziMamkeli) July 10, 2017
-
5.
Mkhwebane concedes that her remedial action on SARB/ABSA were rubbish. pic.twitter.com/JUw0XxSH7B— IG: ConceptSixty5 (@Sentletse) July 10, 2017
-
6.
Dear Mkhwebane sorry but your incompetence is evident & SA can simply not afford your school fees. We need a competent #PublicProtector— Niftytomato (@niftytomato3) July 11, 2017
-
7.
Seven years is a long time Adv Mkhwebane to 'concede own goals' so early https://t.co/XCEEQEfHxM #PublicProtector pic.twitter.com/8Yq5ZpZRlb— Menzi Kulati (@menzikulati) July 11, 2017
-
8.
Can Adv Busi Mkhwebane really Protect the Public? Does she have the will to?— Makashule Gana (@Makashule) July 11, 2017
-
9.
At 11th hour, the penny finally drops. Tax payers still lumped wit the legal fees tho 😡😡. Wat a depressing debut by #Mkhwebane #7yearterm https://t.co/tmG173SxQ0— Bekithemba Hwalima (@ThembaH24) July 11, 2017
-
10.
I doubt #PublicProtector wrote those recommendations,they were written in the same room as the reshuffle list. pic.twitter.com/FyW4nmPicl— Afrika First (@ramoroaswi) July 10, 2017
-
11.
#PublicProtector So isn't there a night school that our new PP can attend just to cover basics on what her role actually entails??? 😬 pic.twitter.com/JgiVZ0pgFO— IG: naledi_singa (@AndileM123) July 10, 2017
-
12.
When you realize that Busisiwe Mkhwebane still has 6 full years to go #PublicProtector pic.twitter.com/9elkAUQk84— Malema cleo (@latimalema) July 10, 2017
-
13.
Can we recall her now before its too late!! #PublicProtector pic.twitter.com/hjQ2jQeZfh— Tlharistocrat (@tlharantlhope) July 10, 2017
-
14.
After causing all that commotion now the PP is mantashing!#PublicProtector pic.twitter.com/aVNfN2fm1N— #MediThreads (@Ari_Gold99) July 10, 2017
-
15.
Public Protector Mkhwebane's concession against SARB's legal case is an admission of gross incompetence.Quitting is best for her integrity.— Iraj Abedian (@IrajAbedian) July 11, 2017
-
16.
Can someone fire this woman already...oophs that someone also needs to be Fired🤔— Ruby Moloisane (@diphetogo1) July 10, 2017
-
17.
And she is an advocate...hai man... pic.twitter.com/A69RIl2mKK— #702Black (@SebolaiMolefe) July 10, 2017