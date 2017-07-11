Mkhwebane Didn't Get The Law Wrong -- Public Protector's Spokesperson

The public protector's spokesperson Cleo Mosana maintains that Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not use the law incorrectly in her remedial action where she states that the Constitution should be adjusted to expand the role of the South African Reserve Bank.

Mosana was speaking on Eusebius McKaiser's show on Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday when she said that it was a crafting issue, rather than incompetence on Mkhwebane's side. She says

She went on to say that the remedial action could still be implemented as is.

McKaiser quoted part of the statement written by the public protector's office, and said they infringed on Parliament's powers.

"There is nothing wrong when as a person you concede that you have made a mistake and the public protector works with a team. So this is the issue here. So what you are raising is not relevant to the issue we are dealing with at core," she insisted.

Three weeks ago, Mkhwebane ordered Parliament to change the Constitution to change the mandate of the central bank.

That led to the SARB, Absa and Parliament itself to going to court against her findings.

On Monday she announced that she would not oppose the bank's application, meaning that her findings would be set aside by a judge.