Nomzamo Mbatha Is Up For An African Pride Award And She's Likely To Bring It Home

As voting gets underway for the African Pride Awards 2017, South African media personality Nomzamo Mbatha is leading the pack in her category, Outstanding Achievement in Film - Africa.

Mbatha, who made the announcement on social media on Monday, has reached the 1000 mark in votes.

She is nominated alongside other African actors including "Queen of Katwe's" Madina Nalwanga, Daniel Kaluuya, John Dumelo, Nana Ama McBrown, Funke Akindele, Nyokabi Gethaiga, Abraham Attah and AY.

Recently, Mbatha has been making strides towards global stardom.

In June, she attended the 10th instalment of the Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park after playing host to the local version in Cape Town in 2016.

Later that month, Mbatha co-hosted the Black Entertainment (BET) International Awards in Los Angeles alongside actress and model Eva Marcille.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old hosted the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.

Even before she returned home from that gig, Mbatha was announced as the new brand advocate for the L'Oréal's Paris SA Curl Nourishment Range.

The awards aim to recognise, celebrate and honour Africans who have impacted positively in the African diaspora.

The UK's Grand Ballroom of the Montcalm Hotel will play host to the ceremony which is scheduled to take place come August 13.

To vote for Mbatha, click here.