All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    The E-Toll System That Keeps Draining Our Pockets, Gives A R550m Boost To Foreign Companies

    Who knew providing e-tags, printing and distributing invoices would be such a cash cow?

    11/07/2017 16:25 SAST | Updated 58 minutes ago
    Gallo Images
    (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lihlumelo Toyana)

    Two international companies, Kapsch Sweden and Q-Free, have earned over R550 million for services rendered for the unpopular e-toll system in South Africa. The companies provided e-tags , printing and distributing invoices for the e-toll system.

    Kapsch Sweden and Q-Free have been in charge of e-tag provision and upkeep of the service.

    According to Fin24, Kapsch TrafficCom (a subsidiary of Austrian company Kapsch) received R167.2 million, while Q-Free got R58.3 million for providing e-tags. Both figures are exclusive of VAT.

    An additional payment of R225 million for e-tags provision was also paid out.

    Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi revealed the informtion in answer to a parliamentary posed by the Democratic Alliance's Chris Hunsinger about the breakdown of payments to third parties for e-toll collection and e-tag provision.

    Fin24 reported that Sanral paid a further R327.2 million to the respective companies since the end of 2013 for printing and posting for e- toll collection. These amounts were also exclusive VAT.

    These figures were revealed by Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi who gave a breakdown of payments to third parties for the e-toll system who was questioned by the DA's Chris Hunsinge.

    In addition, Fin24 reported that the majority of South Africa's motorists are still not paying e-tolls as only 30% of invoices generated to motorists who use Gauteng's toll roads have been paid over a 24-month period.

    MORE:News