These 5 Chefs At The Good Food And Wine Show Mean You Simply Can't Miss Out

Johannesburg food and wine lovers are in for a tasty treat come July 28.

The Good Food and Wine Show has partnered with world-renowned chefs in the world to bring to the City of Gold an experience of a lifetime this year.

The 2017 installment of the show will return to the Ticketpro Dome until July 30. Here's some highlights:

1. Jan Hendrik Van Der Westhuizen

South Africa's first Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik Van Der Westhuizen will host the ultimate dining experience at The Maslow Hotel.

He will also be at the Chefs Open Theatre as well as The Chef's Table during the show where he will interact with foodies while cooking.

Van Der Westhuizen's restaurant, JAN, is based in the French city of Nice.

2. Marco Pierre White

Known as the godfather of modern cooking, the legendary 55-year-old is a British chef and restauranteur.

He will host live cooking demonstrations at his Chefs Open Theatre and The Chef's Table. Guests with a VIP experience ticket will have front row seats and also get to taste the food he prepares. This includes a signed recipe book and meet-and-greet experience.

3. Joao Da Fonseca AKA J'Something

The songwriter and lead singer for the music band, Mi Casa, restaurateur and foodie will be interacting with guests and fans during the show. He will also be at the Chefs Open Theatre.

4. Lentswe Bhengu

Born in KwaZulu-Natal, Bhengu is the brains behind the web series, Africa On A Plate. He will also be at the Chefs Open Theatre during the show.

5. Sherwyn Weaich

Weaich believes in creating experiences through food, family and friends. The Durban-born chef, known affectionately as The Gourmet Bushie, will interact with guests in the Chefs Open Theatre.

Tickets to the show start from R160 and are available here.