Best of HuffPost SA on 12 July: 9 Stories You Should Catch

1. Former finance minister Trevor Manuel spoke his mind about Zuma, saying he is "corrupt and incapable of leading South Africa". His ministers no longer care about doing a good job, and private business may be our last bastion of hope, he added. Read here.

2. Tributes flooded in from all quarters for the legend that was Ray Phiri, following his passing away from cancer. "Through your music, you never missed a beat." Read here.

3. DA boss Mmusi Maimane promised justice for the victims of a Gupta-linked dairy farm project which never materialised. He is pushing for a money laundering investigation into the curious case of what happened to R184 million of public money. Read here.

4. Bird flu is spreading through South Africa and unless the government takes action it could end up costing 30,000 jobs, says a report. Two new cases were confirmed today on farms in Gauteng and Mpumalanga. Read here.

5. Where can you turn when you want to escape from sex work? The story of 21-year-old Theresia Mashaba shows there is hope. Read here.

6. Consumer confidence fell for the 12th quarter in a row, as households continue to feel the strain. Credit downgrades, the recession and the political shenanigans are adding to the gloom. Read here.

7. We stand in awe of Letshego Zulu, who is going back to Kilimanjaro a year after her husband didn't make it to the top last year for Trek 4 Mandela. At the OR Tambo International Airport send-off on Wednesday morning, Zulu said she was returning to Kilimanjaro to honour her husband. Read here.

8. The no-confidence vote in the pres could go either way, writes Isaac Moselane. "The Speaker has been put in the spotlight as to whether or not she will a discretion that opposition parties will accept as honourable." Read here.

9. Teko Modise made the best decision of his career joining Cape Town City, we reckon. At the very least, it's a fabulous place to retire. Read here.