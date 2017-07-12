All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Legendary Musician Ray Phiri Has Died

    He was admitted at the Nelspruit Mediclinic for treatment.

    12/07/2017 08:00 SAST | Updated 41 minutes ago

    South Africa has woken up to the news that legendary musician Ray Phiri has passed on.

    Phiri had been admitted to the Nelspruit Mediclinic where he was in the care of an oncologist.

    He had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

    Tributes have started pouring in for the stalwart and Stimela founding member.

    MORE:Entertainment