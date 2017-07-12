Legendary Musician Ray Phiri Has Died

South Africa has woken up to the news that legendary musician Ray Phiri has passed on.

Phiri had been admitted to the Nelspruit Mediclinic where he was in the care of an oncologist.

He had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Tributes have started pouring in for the stalwart and Stimela founding member.

Getting sad news that Jazz musician Ray Phiri has passed on after battle with lung cancer, he was admitted at Nelspruit hospital. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/2EiMlru1eE — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) July 12, 2017

Legendary South African Musician ,Ray Phiri has sadly passed on. We at the #djsbubreakfast send our deepest condolences to the Phiri Family pic.twitter.com/7r6wvH5FfZ July 12, 2017