Nzimande Re-elected SACP General Secretary, Solly Mapaila First Deputy General Secretary

The South African Communist Party has given Blade Nzimande a mandate to continue leading the vanguard.

He was nominated unopposed at the party's 14th congress currently underway in Boksburg.

The party held its nomination processes on Wednesday evening, where Nzimande received ten nominations, including one from the Young Communist League.

SACP leader Solly Mapaila has been elected first deputy general secretary after an afternoon of uncertainty about whether he would stand for any leadership position, reported the Mail & Guardian.

Mapaila was convinced to reconsider a decision he had made earlier in the day not to accept any nomination, due to concerns that the conduct of his supporters would cause divisions within the party.

The General Secretary had indicated that he would be available to continue to lead after being at the helm for 19 years.

"Do you change leadership when the truck is going downhill at a speed?" asked Nzimande during a media briefing.

He told journalists earlier this week that he wished he was walking away from the role but expressed concern over the state of the country for the next six months.

"We are in a very difficult political situation in this country," said Nzimande.

The SACP has been at loggerheads with its alliance partner, the ANC, over calls it made for President Jacob Zuma to step down as the country's head of state. It's also been at the forefront of calls to deal with the Gupta family, which has been accused of having undue influence over Zuma. The family has been accused of meddling in some of his key decisions including the appointment of ministers and operations at state-owned enterprises.

Nzimande second Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila took over the role which was previously occupied by Jeremy Cronin. The latter announced a few days ago that he would no longer be available to serve as the first Deputy General Secretary but would be comfortable if elected into the party's central committee.

Chris Matlhako was also re-elected unopposed to become the SACP's second Deputy General Secretary.

Cronin told journalists at a media briefing this week that his decision not to stand was difficult but felt the party needed to strike a balance between its stability and injecting fresh blood into the movement.

Joyce Moloi-Moropa was also re-elected as the national treasurer while Senzeni Zokwana and Thulas Nxesi retained their posts as national chairperson and deputy national chairperson, respectively.

News24