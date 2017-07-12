People Are In Awe Of Letshego Zulu For Going Back To Kilimanjaro To Trek4Mandela

Letshego Zulu is going back to Kilimanjaro a year after her husband didn't make it to the top last year.

Gugu and Letshego Zulu were known as "The Adventure Couple" and took up the challenge to Trek4Mandela last year. Unfortunately, Gugu, who was a race car driver, was ill and died before reaching the top in 2016.

At the Trek 4 Mandela send-off held at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning, Zulu said she was returning to Kilimanjaro to honour her husband.

"I'm excited to be going on this trek with an amazing group of individuals this year to honour the life of my late husband," she said.

WATCH #Trek4Mandela Letshego Zulu "no matter what life throws my way I will continue supporting this cause" @Slindelo_M pic.twitter.com/CSDBRR2msK — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) July 12, 2017

Zulu will be leaving her and Gugu's daughter behind and said on Twitter that she would miss her. Their daughter was there to see her mum off.

Going to miss this precious little angel face of mine over the next 9 days 😁 pic.twitter.com/zTxr0UItNl — Letshego Zulu (@letshegom) July 12, 2017

Zulu's hiking boots are the cutest thing ever. Her friend gave them a makeover and they are now Gugu's favourite colour, blue, with a smiley face and gold for Zulu.

What put a smile on my face yesterday is how my friend Sam Pillay added "personality" to these hiking boots of mine. This is the "Before"... pic.twitter.com/JsUPrIMkZb — Letshego Zulu (@letshegom) July 12, 2017

And this is the "After" 😍😍😍

The blue is Gugz fav colour and of course the "Smiley" & the gold is for The Queen 😍 pic.twitter.com/CYNRJMZZWz — Letshego Zulu (@letshegom) July 12, 2017

While it may appear that this decision has been easy for Zulu, she tweeted that she did not sleep much on Tuesday.

Did I sleep last night? Nope. I rested my head on my pillow for a short period. Mixed emotions about what's ahead. #Climb4Gugu — Letshego Zulu (@letshegom) July 12, 2017

People have been sending Zulu messages of support and also been tweeting just how amazed they are by her strength.

Kwaheri malaika. Climb that Mountain with a grateful and celebratory spirit,a Life well lived that still inspires most of us. You're amazing — Linda Zama (@lindazama2) July 12, 2017

I truly commend Letshego Zulu for going to climb Kilimanjaro again 👏 — Kim Possible 🌞 (@Ms_Lethu) July 12, 2017

Letshego Zulu o nale sebete...very brave! O nale pelo ausi ola yesess! 👏😪 — Mogoshadi☺ (@shadi_mashaba) July 12, 2017

We wish Zulu and all the other trekkers all the best.