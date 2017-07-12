All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Sipho 'Hotsix' Mabuse Says He Is Devastated By The Death Of Ray Phiri

    Celebrities have also taken to social media to pay tribute to Phiri.

    12/07/2017 10:19 SAST | Updated 7 minutes ago
    Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

    Fellow musician and friend of world-renowned music legend Ray Phiri, Sipho "Hotsix" Mabuse has taken to Twitter to express sadness following the 70-year-old's death.

    Mabuse, also a legendary musician, said he was too devastated by Phiri's passing.

    He wrote, "I have no words on the loss of my dear friend Ray Phiri. I am too devastated and I am at a loss for words".

    Phiri's death has sent shockwaves across South Africa.

    Celebrities have also taken to social media to pay loving tributes to Phiri, who was a founding member and vocalist of the band, Stimela.

    Here some of the most touching and fitting messages celebs have since shared on social media:

    MORE:EntertainmentRay PhiriSipho Hotsix Mabuse