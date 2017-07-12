Sipho 'Hotsix' Mabuse Says He Is Devastated By The Death Of Ray Phiri

Fellow musician and friend of world-renowned music legend Ray Phiri, Sipho "Hotsix" Mabuse has taken to Twitter to express sadness following the 70-year-old's death.

Mabuse, also a legendary musician, said he was too devastated by Phiri's passing.

He wrote, "I have no words on the loss of my dear friend Ray Phiri. I am too devastated and I am at a loss for words".

A photo I will always treasure with my dear dear friend #rayphiri pic.twitter.com/Nt45HhbL6k — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) July 12, 2017

Phiri's death has sent shockwaves across South Africa.

Celebrities have also taken to social media to pay loving tributes to Phiri, who was a founding member and vocalist of the band, Stimela.

Here some of the most touching and fitting messages celebs have since shared on social media:

Maximum respect to the legend Ntate #RayPhiri May your soul Rest In Peace but may your legacy & music forever live on. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jXxcUJtKCz — ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) July 12, 2017

Passion on stage, a fireball of energy. One of a kind. RIP ntate Phiri. #RIPRayPhiri pic.twitter.com/fMxeZTTwMr — Sylvester Chauke (@sylvesterchauke) July 12, 2017

"Death is the last chapter in time, but the first chapter in Eternity." Rest in perfect peace, Ntate Phiri!❤️ #RIPRayPhiri pic.twitter.com/ls0qWhZTUh — Boity Thulo (@Boity) July 12, 2017