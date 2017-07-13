Best Of HuffPost On 13 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's economic growth plan might sound impressive, but is it just "an elegant sounding bag of hot air with a new name", asks Ferial Haffajee. "Gigaba's plan is knotted in bureaucratic steps aimed at making politicians feel they are doing something, when in fact it amounts to very little." Read here.

2. Software giant SAP suspended four senior managers after leaked Gupta emails show the company allegedly paid a Gupta front R100m in kickbacks for state business. "We've obviously seen the claims in the media. And we're taking these extremely, very, very seriously," said SAP's Adaire Fox-Martin. Read here.

3. President Jacob Zuma has no comment to make on sexual harassment accusations in Vytjie Mentor's new book, said his spokesperson who pointed out the book hasn't even been released yet. "Zuma tried his luck on me on two occasions, he did not succeed. I dealt with him" alleged the former MP.

4. The late and great Ray Phiri, who passed away on Wednesday, explained to HuffPost SA in an earlier interview the inspiration behind his unusual dance moves. His father attached two puppets to his guitar and since then he " dances like those puppets. I don't know how to dance fashionably like the youngsters are doing these days." Read here.

5. What does the SACP's newly elected relationship say about how it sees its partnership with the ANC? As calls grow for the party to go it alone in the 2019 elections, here's everything you need to know about its new leaders. Read here.

6. Number one Andy Murray stood up for female tennis players when a reporter overlooked the very fact of their existence. "That's my boy" said his mom. Read here.

Andy Murray.

7. There's no reason why the menopause should stop you trying to have an enjoyable sex life, writes Dr Eve. "I as a trained sexual medicine consultant was ignorant and had bought into a societal construct that prejudices against ageing women." Read here.

8. Bernie Sanders says a presidential bid in 2020 is not off the table. But the priority right now is to fight Donad Trump: "He is a representative of the billionaire class. He's at war against the working class." Read here.

9. The tragedy of Ghana's blood minerals reveals an apparently abusive relationship between Africa and China, writes Kwame Botchway. "I am furious. As though it is not enough that they are destroying our lands, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana had the effrontery to write to the government demanding that the media be gagged." Read here.