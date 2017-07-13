Mpumalanga Goverenment Will Pull Out All The Stops For Ray Phiri's Funeral

Mpumalanga Acting Premier Refilwe Mtsweni announced on Wednesday that the late Ray Chikapa Phiri will be granted a special provincial funeral by the Mpumalanga Provincial Government.

"He deserves it"

Acting Premier Refilwe Mtsweni, made an announcement regarding Phiri's funeral shortly after she was sworn in as acting premier of the province in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

"Phiri was a music legend who contributed greatly to the South African arts industry," said Mncwango. She also added that the provincial government decided to grant Phiri a special funeral because "he deserved it".

Jump to 4:25 to hear the announcement

"The government will cover all the costs for the funeral. The acting premier and other members of the executive will visit Phiri's family on Thursday morning at his home in Mbombela. The arrangements for the funeral will be taken from there and more details about the funeral will be communicated in due course."

Phiri died at a hospital in Mbombela, aged 70, on Wednesday morning, after a battle with lung cancer. Phiri was a jazz, fusion and Mbaqanga musician who also founded a soul music group called the Cannibals in the 1970s.

He also founded the group Stimela. Phiri worked with a number of music artists on a number of songs including the hit song Zwakala.

