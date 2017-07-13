Reports About Motsoeneng's Pension Payout Are Wrong -- Majavu

Hlaudi Mostoeneng's lawyer Zola Majavu feels the media has been reporting incorrectly on former SABC chief operations officer Mostoeneng pension payout.

Majavu told HuffPost SA on Thursday Mostoeneng will get his pension payout regardless of whether President Jacob Zuma signs the proclamation for the Special Investigations Unit to probe the South African Broadcasting Commission (SABC).

Majavu challenged HuffPost SA to "ask any labour lawyer".

"The proclamation has nothing to do with his [Motsoeneng's] pension payout," he said.

He said there have been many assumptions made about the proclamation, however no one knows the contents of it.

"I cannot comment on the contents of the proclamation because we do not know what it is about. We don't know if Hlaudi is included".

Motsoeneng was fired from the public broadcaster last month after he was found guilty for bringing the corporation into disrepute for holding an unauthorised press briefing while he was under suspension.

His lawyers will be appealing the case with the CCMA with the hope of overturning the dismissal.

Waiting on Zuma

Meanwhile, the presidency confirmed President Jacob Zuma has still not signed the proclamation giving the Special Investigations Unit the permission to probe the SABC.

The proclamation will give the SIU power to investigate deals made by the Broadcaster while under the management of Mostoeneng. The unit will be given the mandate to investigate, subpoena, and interrogate witnesses under oath.

Spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says the president receives many requests from Departments which are processed by the Presidency and then are concluded.

"All (requests) are regarded as important and warranting attention. The department of Justice and Constitutional Development will be notified of the outcome as soon as the matter is finalized."

The proclamation was given to Zuma in May and the SIU was expecting a response by the end of June.

The corporation has been facing financial difficulties with a net loss of R1,1 billion expected for the 2016-17 financial year.

A loss of R411 million in the 2015-16 financial year was recorded, up from R395 million the previous year.