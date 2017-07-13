WTF Tumi? Morake's Late Night Show Has Captured Us All.

Comedienne and actress Tumi Morake has kept us entertained and on the edge of our couches with her jokes and she continues to supersede our expectations when it comes to the delivery for her content.

Wednesday evening saw the comedy queen have a ball with singer Kelly Khumalo, and they looked like they were having the MOST fun in the jacuzzi.

Open bar and a jacuzzi, what more can you ask for? #WTFTumi pic.twitter.com/YlBQ8HPhuu — #WTFTumi (@wtftumi) July 12, 2017

So here's the fun thing about the talk show: the guests have a chat with Morake either in the WTFTumi lounge, bar or jacuzzi. I mean? When has your fave ever?

As if this isn't enough to escalate Morake to the title of host-with-the-most, she was also joined on the show by fellow comedian Donovan Goliath. What's great to see is how inasmuch as the comedy scene is still male dominated, the gents show up for their women counterparts.

As one of South Africa's newest late-night live talk shows, WTFTumi has been making waves on social media since its premiere on SABC 3 on the 5th of July.

Tumi you've raised the bar to another level jealous down shame #WTFTUMI — Boitumelo Rammego (@Barbiemeghlou_r) July 12, 2017

#WTFTumi @wtftumi today's show a was the great of the greatest show this show is going far #Levels @tumi_morake @GlenBidermanPam — Mamadi katlego Irvin (@Katlock_SA) July 12, 2017

It should come as no surprise that everyone has taken a liking to this talk show. It features some of the country's hottest and most influential celebrities as studio guests. Combined with Morake's knack for tongue-in-cheek commentary, it all makes for an infectious segment of Mzantsi entertainment.

The show is set to play every Wednesday and Thursday evening, at 9:30pm on SABC 3. Go on ahead and spice up your weekday evenings with this fun and uncensored offering from one of SA's best.

Morake is totally winning the masses over and we can see why. Not only is she serving us the best of live entertainment, the Comics Choice Awards has recently named her as one of the 2017 Breakthrough Comic Awards Nominees.

All we can say to Tumi is #berekamosadi, continue to take the comedy scene to fresh concepts and greater heights!