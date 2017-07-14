Best Of HuffPost On 14 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. More than 700,000 commuters have to daily bear the repercussions of staggering corruption and incompetence in the train network. In this special report, HuffPost SA looks at Prasa and how it's on the brink of total collapse. Read here.

2. Former president Thabo Mbeki speaks out on the ANC's diversion tactics of so-called white monopoly capital, the lies that put him out of office and the state of SA today. Here's 7 key things he said. Read here.

3. Minister of mineral resources, Mosebenzi Zwane, has hit the brakes on the 2017 mining charter pending an interdict application. The Chamber Of Mines is applying for an interdict on the charter, which requires 30% empowerment ownership in a year. Read here.

4. Why did they have to kill the three latest escaped lions from the Kruger Park? We'll have to wait for a report, says SanParks. Read here.

5. "As u said Im broke and useless in bed. Bye-bye", write Christopher Kubheka in his suicide note. It reveals a preoccupation for men that starts in boyhood. Read here.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA ï¿½ MAY 30: Actor Christopher Kubheka during an interview on May 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Elizabeth Sejake)

6. SA fashion designer David Tlale could literally make a potato sack look good. It's time to throw out the old faithfuls and replace them with these. Simply put, they're just better. Read here.

7. Beyoncé and Jay-Z posted the first pix of their twins on Instagram and officially announced their names: Sir Carter and Rumi. The picture of the one month olds had received more than 1 million likes within 30 minutes. Bless. Read here.

Beyonce and Rapper, Jay Z.

8. Donald Trump took the concept of the power handshake just a bit too far when he met French President. Let's dissect his handshake, bizzare move by move. Read here.

9. Now that we know the people's poet, AKA funeral practitioner for the famous, Mzwakhe Mbuli, is not involved in Ray Phiri's funeral (or at least the planning thereof), we have it on good authority that he had already drafted a poem for the late jazz legend. Unfortunately, he might not get to read it. So we made up our own. Here it is.