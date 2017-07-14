David Tlale: He Could Make A Potato Sack Look Good

Why is David Tlale one of South Africa's most important designers? Apart from the obvious (he's one of the OGs, he knows how to design a winning collection, he's a runway showman of note), he's not afraid of a challenge. With his latest Spree collection, Tlale could easily have made a convincing case for conceptual couture potato sacks -- the man can make anything look good. Instead, he went back to basics. From a simple dress to the white shirt, the latest Tlale drop has every wardrobe must-have. Simple designs like this, of which every closet already has a variation, are perhaps the biggest challenge for a designer. David, of course, has one-upped every single category below. It's time to throw out the old faithfuls and replace them with these. Simply put, they're just better.

In Check

As much as checks are having a moment in fashion right now, they are also one of those classic patterns that will forever make a sophisticated statement. Enter Tlale's puff-sleeve jacket and shoulder-exposing dress. These pieces were created with enough wow factor to satisfy your winter party dressing needs, but still have a sense of formality which could be styled office-appropriate. There's a sense of confidence to these pieces that feeds off the Tlale woman's own self-assurance. If you're dressing for the career you want, these clothes will make you the CEO at the company of your choice.

The DTWS

We need to coin this term: The David Tlale White Shirt. Because you get white shirts, and you get David Tlale white shirts. We tend to think of this piece as one that needs to be quite stiff – the static element to an outfit. Not these. The flare sleeve number has a sense of movement of the aviation variety. Careful! Hold out our arms and you might just literally take off in this DTWS. Also note how, unlike every other version, the flares do not stay only on the sleeves, but seamlessly unite across the front as part of a cohesive design. And then there's the maxi pussy bow. Are you ready to be this extra? No other bow measures up, or in a more literally in this case, down. This DTWS has the ultimate built-in statement (almost knee-grazing) necklace. Just imagine how fierce it'll look in a breeze.

Dress to Impress

These two dresses could not be further apart on a scale of My Casual Life to Slay Everyone Completely, and that's why they're both so useful. Do we even need to talk about the grey draped sculptural column dress? Tlale at his best. Just have mercy for the poor mortals in your company when you wear this. And then there's the soft pink, far more minimal dress. Look twice and you'll notice the quirky asymmetric sleeves, the shorter one providing the perfect opportunity to add a cuff of choice. You could also add a necklace here. Or not. Therein lies the genius of this piece: it's special enough to work on its own, but offers endless opportunity for styling customisation. You can make it your own.

Winter Wonders

All the above is relatively trans-season, but David is here to keep you warm too. There's a coat that is at once sharp and flowy, lending itself to being belted or worn open depending on your weather app. You could also pair it with the check jumpsuit, a gift from Tlale to make your legs look as long as those in a fashion illustration. That's one of the things that make all David Tlale's designs special: clear evidence of superior thought-through design that enhances the garment and, thereby, your life.

Shop the DAVID TLALE here