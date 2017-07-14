‘Prince of Prints’ -- Meet The Man Shaping SA Womenswear

Spree's latest fashion collaboration sees the online retailer come together with the 'Prince of Prints', Chu Suwannapha, for his first womenswear collection.

A familiar face within the SA fashion scene, Chu's ready-to-wear womenswear collection under his label Chulaap is inspired by the everyday African woman, and combines a 1950s feminine silhouette and traditional prints, with an oriental twist.

Each timeless piece can be worn separately or combined to make a modern statement with head-to-toe prints

Spree Creative Director Chris Viljoen comments, "Having been an admirer of Chu's work for a long time, we are thrilled to be showcasing his first womenswear line on Spree. We are always looking for outstanding new brands to add to our unique fashion edit, and we seek out the most exciting talents. With the Chulaap line, we know we've got something really special to offer our customers."

Chus says, "Fashion should always be effortless and practical and that's why I've designed beautiful garments to flatter and celebrate the African woman, who is looking for key pieces that highlight both her spirit and individuality with vibrant flair.

"My philosophy is that dressing is not about impressing the person next to you. It should be about adding personality and confidence to oneself – and with this line, I hope women across South Africa feel just that."

The Cruise Collection by Chu Suwannapha is available from www.spree.co.za from 11 July.

