    ENTERTAINMENT

    The Internet Can't Cope With Beyonce's First Pictures Of Sir And Rumi Carter

    Meet Sir & Rumi Carter😍

    14/07/2017 08:19 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Beyonce Carter/Twitter

    Beyoncé Knowles-Carter finally blessed the world with the first official photo of her twins, one month after they were born on her Instagram, on Friday. Beyoncé also confirmed the names of her beautiful twins, as Sir & Rumi Carter.

    Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    The first picture of the twins brought about the excitement in the Beyhive as her fans congratulated the Houston singer on Instagram and Twitter. The Carter's are now a family of five, as the new twins Sir and Rumi join Blue, Beyoncé & Shawn Carter.

    Fans on Twitter and Instagram could not hold their emotions.

    A timeline of Beyonce's images of her and her twins:

    Beyonce Carter/Instagram

    Beyonce Carter/Instagram

    Beyonce Carter/Instagram

    Beyonce Carter/Instagram

