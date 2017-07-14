The Internet Can't Cope With Beyonce's First Pictures Of Sir And Rumi Carter

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter finally blessed the world with the first official photo of her twins, one month after they were born on her Instagram, on Friday. Beyoncé also confirmed the names of her beautiful twins, as Sir & Rumi Carter.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The first picture of the twins brought about the excitement in the Beyhive as her fans congratulated the Houston singer on Instagram and Twitter. The Carter's are now a family of five, as the new twins Sir and Rumi join Blue, Beyoncé & Shawn Carter.

Fans on Twitter and Instagram could not hold their emotions.

Beyoncé posted the twins and my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/AUcaITukfq — ㅤ (@blackcuIture) July 14, 2017

Us when Beyoncé dropped the photo of Sir Carter and Rumi: pic.twitter.com/mQFdqoTPnA July 14, 2017

I WAS ABOUT TO SLEEP BUT BEYONCÉ POSTED THE TWINS #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/f9eifhK3rJ — jalin🥀 (@yoncethecure) July 14, 2017

The twins are beautiful.... now Give birth to this new album. I'm ready @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/7lys0yubQR — Johnny Boy ☮ (@JohnTheFame) July 14, 2017

Me waiting for Beyoncé and her twins to break the world record of the most liked photo in the world #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/SRnqvqXK6U — Melanie Fajardo (@Melanie02407161) July 14, 2017

🗣 WE GONE CELEBRATE BEYONCÉ AND HER TWINS ALL DAY AND ALL WEEKEND! IF YOU DONT LIKE IT THEN DONT GET ON SOCIAL MEDIA . pic.twitter.com/h9mSbUxz5I — jc.✨ (@joyalynise) July 14, 2017

Me running to instagram to like and comment on the #beyoncetwins picture. I don't like feeling left out 🏃🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xelHTJLAxJ — Kathy Nkadimeng (@kathy_nkadimeng) July 14, 2017

A timeline of Beyonce's images of her and her twins:

Beyonce Carter/Instagram

Beyonce Carter/Instagram

Beyonce Carter/Instagram