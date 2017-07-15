Beyoncé Graces Her Loyal Subjects With More Post-Twins Photos

As the internet struggles to recuperate, our generous queen keeps on giving. Beyoncé graced her loyal subjects with three more photos on Friday, documenting the outfits she and Jay-Z wore on a post-babies date night to Vic Mensa's listening party.

Late Thursday night, Beyoncé prompted countless happy cry emojis by sharing a gorgeous photo commemorating the one-month birthday of her two very lucky offspring, Rumi and Sir Carter, on Instagram.

The first photo snaps a close-up of Beyoncé's look. The next features Bey and Jay gazing into each other's eyes in some sort of grassy labyrinth. Jay is sporting an awesome Kurt Cobain jacket with some fake distressed denim action.

And finally, because she knows we love it, another picture of Beyoncé in the same outfit ― but taken from a little further back ― because she looks great in both pictures and wants to show off the skirt!

Keep 'em coming Bey and Jay. As Kurt put it, here we are now, entertain us.