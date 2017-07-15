How To Make Mug Cake 3 Ways

When you've got a craving for something sweet, but don't trust yourself around a tray of brownies or a whole cake, mug cakes are the answer.

These portion-controlled cakes are just as delicious and fluffy as regular cakes, except you can make mug cakes in literal minutes -- three minutes, to be exact.

Once microwaved, enjoy your mug cake as is, or top it with extra goodies like a mini peanut chocolate bar, a dollop of peanut butter, chocolate hazelnut spread, marshmallows or biscuits.

Here are three super tasty mug cake recipes for cinnamon and vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate.

1. Cinnamon and vanilla mug cake

Makes one large mug cake.

INGREDIENTS

5 tbsp self-raising flour

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp sugar

Pinch salt

Pinch cinnamon

5 tbsp milk of choice

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

METHOD

Combine dry ingredients in a small bowl, and then stir in the wet ingredients. Transfer dough to a mug or ramekin dish, and microwave for 1½-2 minutes, depending on your microwave strength. The mug cake should be light and fluffy. Top with any toppings you like, such as marshmallows or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

2. Peanut butter mug cake

Makes one large mug cake.

INGREDIENTS

5 tbsp self raising flour

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp sugar

Pinch salt

Pinch cinnamon

5 tbsp milk

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp peanut butter

METHOD

Combine dry ingredients in a small bowl, and then stir in the wet ingredients. Transfer dough to a mug or ramekin dish, and microwave for 1½-2 minutes, depending on your microwave strength. The mug cake should be light and fluffy. Top with any toppings you like, such as extra peanut butter and peanut chocolate bar.



3. Chocolate mug cake

Makes one large mug cake.

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp self raising flour

2 tbsp cacao powder

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp sugar

Pinch salt

Pinch cinnamon

5 tbsp milk

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp vanilla extract

METHOD

Combine dry ingredients in a small bowl, and then stir in the wet ingredients. Transfer dough to a mug or ramekin dish, and microwave for 1½-2 minutes, depending on your microwave strength. The mug cake should be light and fluffy. Top with any toppings you like, such as a chocolate biscuit or a sprinkle of chocolate powder.

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA