Acid Attack Victim Jabed Hussain Says He Doesn't Feel Safe In London

One of the victims of the spate of acid attacks has said he does not feel safe in London because of what happened.
UberEats driver Jabed Hussain, 32, was one of five victims targeted in the spate of attacks that all took place within 90 minutes on Thursday evening.
Another victim, 24, who has not been named, has suffered "life-changing" injuries.
"I'm really scared. I'm not safe. I live in one of the most multicultural cities in the world but I don't feel safe. I just want to know why," Hussain told Channel 4 News after being treated in hospital.
He said that, after having the acid thrown in his face, he turned his face away and suffered a second attack.
He then ran away and screamed for help as he felt a huge pain in the left hand side of his face but others were too frightened to do anything.
"I was knocking on the windows. To get some water. Nobody opened. They probably were scared. Because of that they didn't open their windows," he said.
"There was a lady who was just passing by with her husband and she asked me what happened. I said ′somebody put acid on my face'. She tried to call an ambulance. I said don't call ambulance now, because I need water on my face right now."
After she got water and poured it on his face, Hussain went to hospital where doctors said he was lucky because his helmet had protected him.
"The doctor said I am OK, because I'm lucky, that is what they said... But I don't think I am OK."
He added police told him the helmet was badly damaged and his hoodie was burned. Hussain said his lips were badly burned and he was still in pain.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on suspicion of grevious bodily harm and robbery, with a 15-year-old boy later arrested in Stoke Newington on suspicion of the same charges.