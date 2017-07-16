Disney Has Finally Found Its Aladdin And Jasmine

It's a whole new world with a whole new cast.
The news was officially announced at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday: Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are your new Aladdin and Jasmine in Guy Ritchie's live remake of the animated classic.
Will Smith will play the Genie, which was already rumored.
Massoud is a Canadian actor whose credits include the series "Jack Ryan," "Open Heart" and "Saving Hope."
Scott also has an impressive resume, recently starring as Kimberly Hart, the Pink Ranger, in the big-screen "Power Rangers" reboot.
And here they are:
It had recently been reported that Disney was struggling to cast Aladdin and Jasmine's roles, which led to massive backlash online. Many people suggested Dev Patel or Riz Ahmed, who were both reportedly looked at for the part of Aladdin.
Even though the part didn't go to either of those actors, Twitter seemed to approve of Saturday's news:
You ain't never had a cast like this!