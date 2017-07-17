7 Ways To Live Luxe – For Less

You too can ball, even if you don't have Khanyi Mbau's budget.

Who doesn't want to indulge in the finer things in life? You don't have to plunge yourself into debt to get a taste of life's little luxuries. Here's how a little saving and a lot of planning can help you live lavish.

Meal Deals That Are A Steal

A lavish dinner needn't bankrupt you. Here are the top resources to help you dine out on a dime:

Eat Out and Deal Zone list some of the best meal specials from across the country.

Sign up to the Grand Dining Club for two-for-one dinner deals at participating restaurants.

The Entertainer App allows you to find deals for everything from meals to health and fitness in Joburg and Pretoria.

Download the Yummy Deals App to find delicious discounted dinners in your area.

Runway Trends For Minimum Rands

In the mood for retail therapy? You can still look runway ready, without dropping major Rands. Factory shops across the country make designer goods more accessible. In Joburg, Woodmead Value Mart and Worldwear Centre are both popular with bargain shoppers. Capetonians flock to Access Park for their bargain buys, while Durbanites are spoiled for choice with everything from Kingsmead Shoes to Excess Factory Shop.

Facials For (Almost) Free

Premium pampering doesn't have to cost your entire paycheck. Your favourite spa might have a loyalty program that you don't even know exists – whether it's birthday discounts or cash back options, enquire about these specials at your local spa. Still too pricey for your pocket? Visit beauty schools such as Camelot International Health & Skincare Education across the country, the Sorbet Beauty Therapy Institute in Cape Town and Joburg and the Isa Carstens Academy in Stellenbosch and Pretoria for affordable spa treatments from beauty school students.

See The World Without The Cash Headache

Yes, it's still possible to travel locally and abroad despite the economic downturn. The trick is to plan everything – from travel, accommodation, activities and even meals – way ahead of time. Websites such as Cheap Flights, TravelStart and Discount Traveler are great resources for discounted travel and often have airfare sales. If you want to discover South Africa, head to Sho't Left for travel and trip ideas. Still a student? STA Travel and Contiki have travel packages tailored just for you.

Bargain-Hunting Secrets

You can bargain hunt for literally any and everything. Looking for a new TV? Try Osman's Wholesaler, which has stores in Durban and Cape Town. Looking for a great read? Visit Bargain Books for your bibliophile needs. Looking for fabric for anything from curtains to clothing? Joburg's Oriental Plaza has just what you need. And, if you're looking for online shopping deal websites, head over to Deal Africa, Voucher Cloud and Catch Of The Day.

If you're ready to grow your wealth, get in touch with a Nedbank consultant today. #MySavingsPledge