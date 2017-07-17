Best Of HuffPost On 17 July: 9 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

Jacob Zuma during the launch of a new trans Africa locomotive at the Transnet SOC Ltd. engineering site in Pretoria.

1. A total of seven companies have now been implicated in dodgy deals between Transnet and Gupta companies. The net spreads ever wider ... Read here.

2. Why is the ANC staying silent on death threats against its MP, Makhosi Khoza? Could it be because of her public denunciation of corruption within the party and calls for a secret ballot in Jacob Zuma? Read here.

3. Uber driver Lindelani Mashau died after a petrol bomb attack on his car in Pretoria last month. Uber drivers say violence against them by metered taxi drivers is becoming a crisis, and the company and government is doing little to protect them. Read here.

4. As Lindiwe Sisulu and Mathews Phosa challenge the front-runners for ANC president, here are 7 things you should know about Sisulu. Watch here.

5. We would TOTALLY watch a reality show starring Malusi Gigaba's ex-mistress, Buhle Mkhize. Let the fireworks continue. Read here.

6. Breaking up is always hard to do. As the South African Communist Party is finding out as it contemplates splitting from the ANC to run independently in the 2019 elections. Read here.

7. Stop whining, says Pope Francis."To get the best out of yourself, concentrate on your potential and not on your limitations. Stop complaining and take steps to improve your life." Read here.

Pope Francis.

8. What if Andile Mngxitama is actually right about the land, asks Marius Oosthuizen. "But it is this latter point where Andile and I might share a perspective on an underlying issue -- dignity." Read here.

9. These pictures of Cassper Nyovest, Thando Thabethe And Toke Makinwa totally make us want to go to Ibiza. No fair. Read here.