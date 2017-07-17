Community protests in support of the family of deceased Thembisile Yende on May 31, 2017 in Springs, South Africa.

A murder case involving former Eskom employee Thembisile Yende has been postponed to September 18.

The alleged killer, David Ngwenya, made a brief appearance at Springs Magistrate's court on Monday.

Ngwenya is suspected of killing Yende out of fear that she would reveal to managers he was involved in a copper cable theft syndicate.

In his last court appearance last month he was denied bail by magistrate Cornell Pretorius, who said that he failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released on bail.

Pretorius ruled that Ngwenya should have done more than just deny the charges of premeditated murder against him.

In his previous appearances, the court heard that Ngwenya did not act alone, but with two suspects who are still at large. Police are still searching for the suspects.

Ngwenya was arrested on June 15 after Yende's body was discovered in the storeroom at the Pietersboth substation. At the time, she had been missing since May 17.

Springs Magistrate's Court previously heard heard that a key witness had told the police that Yende was killed because she knew of Ngwenya's copper dealings and was about to report his activities to Eskom managers.

Investigating officer Christo Lotz told the court that Yende was injected with a drug to weaken her and was then taken to the Pieterboth electricity-supply substation where she was beaten and strangled.