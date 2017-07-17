Eskom 'Sneaks' Ex-CEO's Stepdaughter's Company On To Supplier Database

Pylons carry electricity from a sub-station of state power utility Eskom outside Cape Town in this picture taken March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Eskom has allegedly tried to "pull a fast one" by belatedly adding a company part-owned by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko's stepdaughter, Impulse, to the Eskom supplier database, just three days after Koko was put on leave to investigate allegations about huge contracts awarded to Impulse, Business Day reported on Monday.

And Eskom has also reportedly awarded Impulse with more contracts.

Business Day reported that this appears to be an attempt to correct the fact that Impulse was awarded contracts by a division. which Koko headed before it was part of the database.

Koko's stepdaughter, Koketso Choma, owned 35 percent of Impulse shares, a fact which Koko did not declare.

Impulse was reportedly paid more than R390 million for contracts without going to tender or being on an approved panel of suppliers. Impulse also did not submit tax and black economic empowerment certificates, Business Day reported.

A source told the paper: "It looks like they are trying to sneak them in [as suppliers...]".

Business Day reported that on May 17, days after Koko was put on leave, the Eskom board tender committee approved the "augmentation" of Impulse and 76 other suppliers on to the engineering and project management services, for a tender that was advertised in December last year.

Eskom did not respond to Business Day's questions.

This weekend, the power utility denied reports that it was broke.

The Sunday Times reported that Eskom only had enough money to survive for another three months, and that with only R20 billion left in its coffers, it still planned to pay out millions in bonuses to former CEO Brian Molefe and Koko.

But Eskom denied this. The power utility reportedly said: "Eskom refutes the notion that it is facing a cash crisis, and that it has only enough cash to last for the next three months. The company is confident that it will maintain sufficient liquidity to support its operations."

Eskom said it could not give more details as it was going to make an official statement about its finances on Wednesday.

"External auditors have confirmed Eskom as a concern, and as a result the company sees these reports as being inaccurate and misleading," the power utility said.