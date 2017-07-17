Malusi Gigaba's Ex-Lover Buhle Mkhize Might Get A Reality Show -- Here's Why We Would Watch It

The former mistress of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, Buhle Mkhize, is reportedly getting a reality show.

According to a report by Daily Sun, Mkhize's show will lift the curtain on her life as a businesswoman, her background and family life.

In 2015, Mkhize made headlines when she revealed that she had an extramarital affair with then Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba.

In May this year, during an interview with eNCA, Gigaba's wife, Nomachule, accused Mkhize of trying to break her family apart.



In the interview, Mrs Gigaba said she does not regret anything she said to Mkhize during their spat on social media two years ago.



She said: "I can still say the same thing tomorrow. And in the next 50 years. Because this is my family, you can do anything [to me], but don't touch my family. Because it's my responsibility to protect my family."

Reacting to the interview, Mkhize took to Twitter threatening to reveal more details about her affair with Gigaba, who is currently in charge of the country's finances.

If the reports are true and Mkhize does get to shoot a reality show, we would watch for the following reasons:

To see how she would talk about her affair with Gigaba

In May, Mkhize claimed to have evidence that could destroy the couple if the minister does not stop his wife from talking about the affair. However, we doubt that the Mrs Gigaba, also known as Mrs Gigabyte, would sit back and let Mkhize talk about her husband on the show. It would be interesting to watch how Mkhize navigates the topic because most people would be watching the show for the details.

To get to know her family background

According to the Daily Sun, Mkhize, also known as Booslay, will also shine the spotlight on her upbringing and highlight her background. Mkhize was born and bred in Gezinsila in the Eshowe region of KwaZulu-Natal.

A glimpse into her fabulous life

Mkhize is a celebrity stylist, fashion curator and yoga instructor based in New York. She first moved overseas in 2001 with a friend after completing matric to become an au pair in Amsterdam and London. A move to the U.S. was what really started changing the path of her life. Mkhize also plays fashion police at high profile events and dresses high-profile clients like Bruno Mars, for awards ceremonies.

We would love to watch her in her element and also get to see how she stays so fit and sexy.

Also read: 5 Quotes From Norma Gigaba's Incredible Interview With eNCA

Mkhize often documents her daily activities and shows off her love of fashion to her 140,000 followers on Instagram and 27,000 on Twitter. There's no doubt a reality show with her would be fireworks and interesting.

But until more details come to light, we wait in hope.