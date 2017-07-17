All Sections
    LIFESTYLE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NEDBANK

    Quiz: How Much Money Could You Really Save With These Tweaks?

    Do you know how much your lifestyle is really costing you?

    17/07/2017 14:33 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    IMAGES24.co.za
    Ditching your daily gourmet coffee can save you thousands a year.

    Have you been living a champagne lifestyle on a beer budget? Take this quiz to find out how much money you can actually save by getting rid of wasteful expenditure. Unplanned spending like grabbing a quick lunch with a colleague or buying clothes you don't need because they are on 'sale' can derail the best budgets. Take the quiz and test how much you know about saving some hard cash in this tough economy.

    *All the totals were calculated using averages of well-known brands and products.

    Want to speak to someone about changing your lifestyle and starting a savings journey? Head to your nearest Nedbank branch today. #MySavingsPledge

