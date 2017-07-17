All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NEDBANK

    Take An Inside Look At Millenials And Their Money

    Splurge or save? We take a look at the cash habits of young South Africans.

    17/07/2017 11:43 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Gallo Images
    With youth unemployment rife, entrepreneurship has become a viable means to make extra money.

    Given the current economic state in South Africa, there has been a significant change in the way the youth interact with their money. Unemployment, inflation, and the rising cost of education all negatively affect the pockets of SA's youth. Here, we take a look at some of their spending habits.

