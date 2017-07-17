These Pictures Of Cassper Nyovest, Thando Thabethe And Toke Makinwa Make Us All Want To Go To Ibiza

Rapper Refiloe Phoolo touched down Ibiza last week for a Ciroc gig and lived it up while rubbing shoulders with the who's who of showbiz.

South African actress and radio personality, Thando Thabethe and Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa were on Phoolo's side.

Known popularly as Cassper Nyovest, 26-year-old partied up a storm with the likes of Black Coffee, Paris Hilton and Cathy Guetta.

These pictures prove that Tito Mboweni hitmaker, Thabethe and Makinwa lived their best lives on the island, which has also been dubbed the playground for the rich.