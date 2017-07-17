Why Is The ANC Staying Silent On Death Threats Against Its MP Makhosi Khoza?

The African National Congress has refused to comment or condemn death threats against outspoken party MP, Makhosi Khoza.

After being pressed for comment on what the party is doing to ensure Khoza's safety on Monday, a spokesperson diverted the HuffPost SA to the police.

ANC communications officer, Khusela Sangoni ,said "all issues around Makhosi Khoza" should be "raised with the police" and police minister, Fikile Mbalula – "who has spoken on that matter".

The party would not say if it was aware of the threats against Khoza. It would also not comment on their response to the threats and if it had taken any steps to ensure her safety.

Khoza, who has publicly denounced corruption and what she terms the "politics of patronage" in the ranks of the ANC and has been outspoken in favour of a secret ballot in the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma, has recently been targeted by aggressors who have threatened her life and the life of her family. There have been calls within the ANC for disciplinary action to be taken against her.

Khoza revealed on Friday last week some of the threats she has received, by posting to Facebook screengrabs of text messages sent to her cellphone calling for her death.

One text, sent on Wednesday last week, states: "I will find you and kill you." Another text from the same number on Thursday states: "You have 21 days before you die."

Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpio ascertained that the number belonged to Black First Land First (BLF). The BLF denied this and said the story was "fake news" being peddled by the "white media."

"She is just loud and irrelevant", it said of Khoza. "Moreover, since she is black, we won't, under any circumstances, threaten her. The white owned media needs to understand what BLF stands for and stop peddling cheap lies."

Khoza's daughter has also reportedly received threatening messages.

EWN reported that Mbalula is aware of the death threat and that his department is attending to the security concerns.