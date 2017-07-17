Zuma Allegedly Offered R2-billion To Step Down But Chose The Presidency

South African President Jacob Zuma talks on the phone before a working session at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

President Jacob Zuma has reportedly been offered R2-billion to step down, but he has refused. And, analysts believe he is more likely to choose the presidency over the money, according to TimesLive on Monday.

On Saturday, Daily Maverick reported that money was being raised to offer R2-billion to Zuma if he agreed to step down, with the condition that he was not to be prosecuted for any of his alleged crimes.

"Zuma is said to have made a show of dismissing the notion," Daily Maverick reported.

An ANC source told the publication that the Zuma problem had now become so large that "historic imagination" was required. The source reportedly said:

"We have to ask ourselves: how to you reach a win-win scenario? How do we avoid a scorched earth situation? And how to you not dig yourself into a deeper hole? Lastly, some belligerence may linger -- people may not quite have gotten it. So how do you deal with that?"

The ANC denied the report, calling it "fake news".

Political analyst Susan Booysen told TimesLive that if Zuma accepted the offer, he would essentially be confessing that he was guilty of something.

"This kind of money is only attractive to someone who lacks resources‚ and at the moment I doubt he does. It is more powerful being president than being a billionaire for him‚ so it is almost impossible that this will materialise. Besides‚ as it appears he is both a president and a billionaire; this bailout does not make sense.

"Zuma will exit on his terms‚ just as much as he does things on his terms. He will hold on to power for as long as he can. The tragedy is that there are people who have been complacent in keeping him in power. It will be difficult to pull the plug now‚" she said.