67 Hectares Of Land, 67 Political Arrests And Maybe 67 GB Of Data Are All Some Tweeps Want This Mandela Day

Because while South Africans are giving their 67 minutes this Mandela Day, they also want to be given some things back.

67 -- or at least 6,7 -- hectares of land

For this #MandelaDay all we want is 6.7 hectares each for reconciliation. And acknowledgement that white monopoly capital exists. pic.twitter.com/pa8DHJW2Io — Chikapa The OG (@JabulaniKhesa) July 18, 2017

If it's not 67 hectares of land then we good, thanks... #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/yQAbAXCtKD — Dintwe (@DintweMoruti) July 18, 2017

67 minutes spent on their partners' phones

I like breathing i dont wana be an ancestor but happy #MandelaDay people 😊 pic.twitter.com/s52p1mm2oI — VaalRise (016) (@MacDinobravo) July 18, 2017

While others are pleading to be unblocked from their crushes on social media, at least for 67 minutes today.

For 67 minutes today, can we please unblock other people's children #MandelaDay — Dr Naks (@Tshi_Nakanyane) July 18, 2017

Some are hoping for 67 political arrests...

For #MandelaDay I'd be happy to see 67 ANC corrupt members get arrested *Dreaming* — Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRecords) July 17, 2017

Tweeps are asking government officials to communicate efficiently:

Dear Government, please spend 67 minutes replying to our emails. #MandelaDay — Abuti Rams™ (@abutirams) July 18, 2017

While others are asking them to stick to the truth, even if it's only for 67 minutes.

What can politicians & their benefactors do to celebrate #MandelaDay? May I suggest not stealing for 67 minutes? — Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) July 18, 2017

The Guptas also received a Mandela Day request.

If Guptas can just surprise us by depositing ZAR67bn in to national revenue fund on this #MandelaDay 🤔🤔 — Sipho Mthiya (@S1pho) July 18, 2017

As well as companies 67 GB or at least MB worth of data.

Why can't vodacom be generous on this #MandelaDay and give their customers 67 GB — Rosky (@StRosky97) July 18, 2017

While we dream of 67 minutes of exercise...

67 Jumping jacks

67 Mountain climb

67 crunches

Do it for your body and health as part of your #MandelaDay — TUMELONG Fitness (@daprincysa) July 18, 2017

There are people who just want 67 seconds or minutes of some loving for this man:

And then those are purely irritated by the mere mention of Mandela Day: