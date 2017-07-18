67 Hectares Of Land, 67 Political Arrests And Maybe 67 GB Of Data Are All Some Tweeps Want This Mandela Day

Because while South Africans are giving their 67 minutes this Mandela Day, they also want to be given some things back.
67 -- or at least 6,7 -- hectares of land
For this #MandelaDay all we want is 6.7 hectares each for reconciliation. And acknowledgement that white monopoly capital exists. pic.twitter.com/pa8DHJW2Io— Chikapa The OG (@JabulaniKhesa) July 18, 2017
If it's not 67 hectares of land then we good, thanks... #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/yQAbAXCtKD— Dintwe (@DintweMoruti) July 18, 2017
Natives are ungovernable #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/tqQmCCT8z0— African (@ali_naka) July 18, 2017
67 minutes spent on their partners' phones
I like breathing i dont wana be an ancestor but happy #MandelaDay people 😊 pic.twitter.com/s52p1mm2oI— VaalRise (016) (@MacDinobravo) July 18, 2017
While others are pleading to be unblocked from their crushes on social media, at least for 67 minutes today.
For 67 minutes today, can we please unblock other people's children #MandelaDay— Dr Naks (@Tshi_Nakanyane) July 18, 2017
Some are hoping for 67 political arrests...
For #MandelaDay I'd be happy to see 67 ANC corrupt members get arrested *Dreaming*— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRecords) July 17, 2017
Tweeps are asking government officials to communicate efficiently:
Dear Government, please spend 67 minutes replying to our emails. #MandelaDay— Abuti Rams™ (@abutirams) July 18, 2017
While others are asking them to stick to the truth, even if it's only for 67 minutes.
What can politicians & their benefactors do to celebrate #MandelaDay? May I suggest not stealing for 67 minutes?— Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) July 18, 2017
The Guptas also received a Mandela Day request.
If Guptas can just surprise us by depositing ZAR67bn in to national revenue fund on this #MandelaDay 🤔🤔— Sipho Mthiya (@S1pho) July 18, 2017
As well as companies 67 GB or at least MB worth of data.
Why can't vodacom be generous on this #MandelaDay and give their customers 67 GB— Rosky (@StRosky97) July 18, 2017
67MB for #MandelaDay ? @MTNza— Brenda Fassie👑 (@sinazo_klaas) July 18, 2017
While we dream of 67 minutes of exercise...
67 Jumping jacks— TUMELONG Fitness (@daprincysa) July 18, 2017
67 Mountain climb
67 crunches
Do it for your body and health as part of your #MandelaDay
There are people who just want 67 seconds or minutes of some loving for this man:
#FindLoveWithKholi nami I need a real woman happy #MandelaDay pic.twitter.com/f1oCN4VFpj— Mondli Mocuu (@GibsonMuffinRSA) July 18, 2017
And then those are purely irritated by the mere mention of Mandela Day:
I been on a train for 67 minutes goin to work. We gart real prarlemz outchere. Come here telling me bout #MandelaDay ! Nx— Ntandazo Magwentshu (@Ntandazo_Radio) July 18, 2017